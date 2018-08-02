In the rough-hewn splendour of the Flinders Ranges you can find blessed silence, adventure and starry, starry nights in Arkaroola

In the ruggedly spectacular northern Flinders Ranges, 600 kilometres north of Adelaide, sits a 610-square-kilometre multi award-winning wilderness sanctuary. Arkaroola is entirely family operated and contains some of Australia’s most spectacular mountain views, offering Advanced Ecotourism-accredited guided tours to help explore its craggy mountains, towering granite peaks, magnificent gorges and mysterious waterholes.

Flora and Fauna

More than 160 species of birds, as well as the shy and endangered yellow-footed rock wallaby, call Arkaroola home, making it a major draw for bushwalkers, bird watchers, botanists, geologists, enthusiastic four-wheel drivers and outdoorsmen of all kinds. The impressive 4WD Ridgetop Tour is world famous, journeying as it does to the depths of ancient seabeds and across razorback ridges and peaks of the Flinders Ranges’ most dramatic mountains.

If weather and track conditions allow, morning tea is served on top of the magnificent crest at Sillers Lookout.

Twinkle Twinkle

Arkaroola has three astronomial observatories, Dodwell Observatory, Sir Mark Oliphant Observatory, Reginald Sprigg Observatory which are all fitted with professional telescopes and equipment. Whether you are a professional, amateur or beginner we guarantee you will have never seen a view like the stunning Southern Hemisphere night sky.

Eco is key

Being the first Flinders Ranges tourist organisation to achieve the coveted Advanced Ecotourism accreditation, Arkaroola truly deserves the word ‘unique’. The Sanctuary’s third successive South Australian Tourism Award win for Ecotourism in 2007 saw Arkaroola awarded the coveted Hall of Fame, placing it firmly as one of South Australia’s premier ecotourism destinations.

Arkaroola a lesser-known treat to be found well and truly off the beaten track in one of our most beautiful and unforgettable ranges in Australia.

For more information, call (08) 8648 4848 or visit arkaroola.com.au