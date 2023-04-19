Find an event that sparks excitement and save the date for your next visit to the Gold Coast.

If you’ve been eyeing a trip to the Gold Coast but you’re looking for a sign on when to make the journey exactly, consider planning your visit around one of the city’s biggest and best events.

From feel-good festivals and incredible art exhibitions to hearing the roar of the crowd at an action-packed sporting event, mark your calendar right now — future you will not regret it!

Music events on the Gold Coast

Put on your dancing shoes and discover the festival side of the Gold Coast’s music scene.

Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival

Held in the bustling Broadbeach precinct, Blues on Broadbeach is one of Australia’s largest free music festivals. Showcasing authentic blues music over four full days and nights, the lineup features both national and international artists on multiple stages.

While you’re in town, discover more things to do in Broadbeach including getting to know the vibrant dining scene and nightlife.

Next event: 18 – 21 May 2023

Groundwater Country Music Festival

Another Broadbeach beauty is Groundwater Country Music Festival, bringing catchy riffs to the coast. Gathering some of the best artists in the industry, this is the perfect three-day event for country fans who love a good party.

Next event: 20 – 22 October 2023

Cultural events on the Gold Coast

Celebrate the city’s talented pool of artists right by the beach or sip a beer or five in the spirit of learning.

Gold Coast Film Festival

Bringing film to life in a distinctly Gold Coast way, the 12-day Gold Coast Film Festival puts on a show with more films, panels, parties, pop-up cinemas, and special events. The festival also attracts high-profile Australian film industry guests reinforcing the Gold Coast as one of Australia’s leading filmmaking destinations.

Next event: 19 – 23 April 2023

Cooly Rocks On Festival

Head to Coolangatta and be transported back in time as you celebrate the motors, music, and lifestyle of yesteryear at Cooly Rocks On Festival. For vehicle enthusiasts, the streets will be lined with over 900 incredible cars, scooters, and bikes, and if you put on your best dancing shoes, you can boogie on down to the best rock ‘n’ roll, swing, rockabilly and tribute artists from around the world. Last but not least, plan to spend some time shopping for a range of retro goods and vintage finds at the beachfront markets.

Next event: 7 – 11 June 2023

BLEACH* Festival

Want to feel inspired? As the Gold Coast’s annual contemporary arts festival, BLEACH* Festival celebrates the city’s most adventurous artists and welcomes renowned Australian and international collaborators.

Utilising the stunning natural landscape, the festival puts on a range of events showcasing incredible arts and cultural experiences such as dance, theatre, installations, opera, and more.

Every act is hand-picked to challenge expectations and change perceptions.

Next event: 3 – 13 August 2023

Pacific Airshow

Set to be the largest Airshow to ever take place in Australia, Pacific Airshow is a three-day weekend event featuring heart-pumping aerobatic demonstrations by the world’s finest aviators. This family-friendly show over Surfers Paradise is impressive no matter your age — prepare for four-plus hours of in-your-face flying!

Next event: 18 – 20 August 2023

SWELL Sculpture Festival

Queensland’s largest free outdoor sculpture exhibition SWELL Sculpture Festival comes to Currumbin Beach every year to celebrate art, culture, and community. With over 70 large-scale contemporary and thought-provoking sculptures to see, it’s worth taking your time at this event to learn about the story of each.

Next event: 8 – 17 September 2023

Crafted Beer & Cider Festival

Held over two epic days, the Crafted Beer & Cider Festival in Broadbeach is your opportunity to get up close and personal with brewers and try some of the 400+ new and exciting brews on offer. Some of Australia’s most popular acts will hit the stage over the weekend, and you can also chomp your way through the huge selection of food trucks.

Next event: 9 – 10 September 2023

Sports events on the Gold Coast

With the city’s persona of an active and healthy lifestyle, it’s no wonder sports events are extremely popular here. Get yourself front and centre as a participant or cheer on your favourites.

Pho3nix Gold Coast Triathlon – Luke Harrop Memorial

Grab your friends, family, work colleagues, or teammates together and get along to this year’s Pho3nix Gold Coast Tri – Luke Harrop Memorial, with the best triathletes in the world battling it out. Starting at Broadwater Parklands, swim 750 metres, cycle 20 kilometres, and run five kilometres. If you have kids feeling inspired to see what it’s all about, make a weekend of it and bring them down to the free “Try a Tri” in the Pho3nix Kids Triathlon.

Next event: 1 – 2 April 2023

Swim the Gold Coast

Fancy a competitive dip? Swim the Gold Coast is a marathon open water swim for teams, duos, and individuals featuring both 10-kilometre and 21-kilometre distances, spanning the length of the Gold Coast from Kirra Beach in the South to Surfers Paradise in the North.

Next event: 6 May 2023

Gold Coast Marathon

Playing host to eight races, the Gold Coast Marathon attracts participants of all ages and abilities around the world. With a reputation for its flat and fast course, run alongside beautiful beaches, from Paradise Point in the north to Burleigh Heads in the south. This event is a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors, challenge yourself, and raise funds for your chosen charity.

Next event: 1 – 2 July 2023

The Gold Coast 500

For Queensland’s largest car event, hit the beach-side race circuit in Surfers Paradise to see the biggest names in motorsport at The Gold Coast 500. What’s extra special about this event is that the track is just three kilometres long, yet it’s a 300-kilometre race so drivers have to complete the circuit 100 times — it’s a spectator’s dream! Stick around for more entertainment over the weekend.

Next event: 27 – 29 October 2023

The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival

Kick off the new year with entry to the most prestigious horse racing carnival in Queensland, The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival. Held every January, there are plenty of events to get excited about over the 10-day carnival, but special mention goes to its hero race day which has cemented its reputation on the international racing scene.

Next event: January 2024

Gold Coast Open

Taking place at the iconic Burleigh Heads, some of the best Australian and International surfers will compete in the three-day Gold Coast Open. Much more than a professional surfing competition, this event celebrates the surf and coastal culture the region is renowned for.

While you’re in town, here’s your guide to exploring Burleigh Heads, including where to eat, play and stay.

Next event: February 2024

Looking for somewhere to stay? Here are 13 incredible Airbnbs on the Gold Coast.