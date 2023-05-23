Score instant access to the Gold Coast’s trendiest bar and dining scene with one of the best Burleigh Heads accommodations.

Hip fashion and homeware boutiques, sensational coffee and exceptional culinary experiences make Burleigh Heads one of the Gold Coast’s must-discover locales. The best way to navigate things? Lock in Burleigh Heads accommodation before global crowds wise up and everything’s snapped up all year round. From self-contained apartments and stunning Airbnbs, to sun-drenched caravanning and beachfront retreats, every option promises prime real estate in pure paradise.

1. The Halliday

Price: $$$-$$$$

Five unique homestays make up The Halliday, a pack of Queensland and northern NSW villas and houses, each executed with a sharp eye for detail and bucketloads of coastal flair. Unsurprisingly, three of the five are situated within Burleigh, reiterating just how alluring this town really is.

The first of the Burleigh Heads accommodation, the two-bedroom Elder Villa 1, sleeps four guests and features open-plan living and dining, a fireplace, a luxurious kitchen, king beds, Moroccan tiled bathrooms, a mineral plunge pool and an outdoor concrete tub. Elder Villa 2, located next door to Villa 1, is another two-bedroom design that separates the living and dining a little more, but also features its own plunge pool, outdoor concrete bath, generous patio, inbuilt barbecue, and lashings of natural light.

The third property is the three-bedroom Elder 1, which comfortably sleeps six people, and features a combined lounge and dining, a kitchen fitted with a cafe-style serving window that opens to an outdoor deck, and bedrooms styled to blissful perfection. Creating soothing sanctuaries within Burleigh’s hustle and bustle, yet just minutes away from the action, all three properties offer idyllic homes away from home.

2. Burleigh Beach Tower

Price: $$$

Before you fall for its ridiculously convenient beachfront location, all within a five-minute walk to James Street’s epic shops and eateries, Burleigh Beach Tower’s ‘70s nostalgia branding and hippy sunshine artwork splashed across its Gold Coast Highway-facing façade, brings smiles to lips swiftly.

Nope, there’s not an inch of marble in sight, but you’ll sink right into the Burleigh Heads accommodation’s one or two-bedroom self-contained apartments, offering views right across the coastline and up to Surfers and Broadbeach.

Each apartment features all the creature comforts families crave, just make sure you go for the renovated options as the originals do indeed date back to the retro beach era. Expect balconies or patios, basic, clean bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, TVs, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a tennis court, a gym, and free parking.

3. The Coconut Crib

Price: $$$

Malibu Barbie goes full Gold Coast at The Coconut Crib, an Airbnb in Burleigh Heads that’s freckled with 50 shades of pink and a healthy dose of tropical palms. We’re talking the fridge, the old school rotary phone, a neon sign reading ‘Rose all Day’, the blinds, the plant pots, the bathroom amenities, the bed sheets… it’s all fairy floss pink, spliced with palm-printed cushions and wallpaper, and it’s glorious.

The two-bedroom unit, offering ocean views from a narrow balcony, is the perfect home for a girls’ weekend away or family getaway and you’re a short walk away from the best of Burleigh’s nightlife too. The flat itself features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious lounge area and open-plan dining, plus there’s a swimming pool, enclosed spa, sauna, and gym to get lost in.

4. Burleigh Beach Tourist Park

Price: $-$$

Soak up the suburb’s natural splendour at Burleigh Beach Tourist Park, a stone’s throw from all the cafes and boutiques and housing an impressive range of camping options and self-contained cabins. Catering for tents, campervans, caravans, and camper trailers via powered sites and a dump point, camp kitchen, laundry facilitates and barbecues, the Burleigh Heads accommodation is a winner for budget-conscious families keen for an active escape.

There’s even a glamping option, the vintage vans, which sleep two people and feature a bar fridge and sink. But the most comfortable digs come in the shape of two-bedroom cabins, each fitted with private patios and barbecues, open-plan living and dining, a fully functioning kitchen, and TVs. There’s also a games room and on-site kiosk to be explored.

5. Swell Resort Burleigh Beach

Price: $$

Located right on the fringe of Burleigh Heads’ swarm of bars, restaurants, and stores, Swell Resort Burleigh Beach is a great option for families and groups. Offering one, two or three-bedroom apartments, the Burleigh Heads accommodation is basic but extremely comfortable and convenient.

Generous living rooms, dining tables, full kitchens, cushy king or queen beds, free wi-fi, laundry facilities and carpeted floors feature throughout the apartment block, plus there’s a heated magnesium swimming pool, heated spa, gym, tennis court, barbecue facilities, undercover outdoor dining space, and an on-site lash and brow bar to keep holidaymakers looking their finest.

6. Outrigger Burleigh

Price: $$

Families with toddlers will appreciate the Outrigger Burleigh’s catering-to-all-ages swimming pools, featuring an itty bitty one designed specifically for tiny tots. Offering clean studio-style rooms that sleep up to five guests, the Burleigh Heads hotel is a long-serving oasis for families, located across the road from a Coles and a Dan Murphy’s, and a two-minute walk from kids’ playgrounds and patrolled surf.

The smallest rooms feature balconies or courtyards, bar fridges, separate dining areas and tea and coffee-making facilities, while the larger options include added lounge areas. In addition to the kiddy pool, there’s a regular-sized heated one plus a spa, underground parking, and free wi-fi to soak up as you sit back and do a whole lot of nothing.

7. Ambience on Burleigh Beach

Price: $$$

Keen to keep the family sorted but craving a little luxe? Ambience on Burleigh Beach’s two contemporary towers offers self-contained apartments that take a little from column A and a little from column B.

The Burleigh Heads accommodation houses one, two and three-bedroom stays, each featuring sizable lounges (don’t you hate it when hotel couches are tiny?), ocean views, fully equipped kitchens, dining tables, separate baths and showers, flat-screen TVs, tons of natural light and private balconies.

The feel is minimalist whereas the 25-metre pool downstairs is extra. Sun lounges, umbrellas, barbecues, an outdoor dining space, landscaped gardens, a sauna, a spa, and steam room add the glamour, plus there’s a gym on-site to help you stay match fit. You’re also a short walk from Burleigh’s hottest entertainment and eateries.

8. Burleigh Gold Coast Motel

Price: $

You’ll struggle to find a more affordable four-walled lodging (no tents here) than Burleigh Gold Coast Motel, offering Burleigh Heads accommodation at the suburb’s northern end, close to the very cool suburb of Miami. And it’s truly a gem because most of the rooms are more modern than many of the self-contained apartments on the market.

Double, Triple, Quad and Family rooms are available, each fitted with bar fridges, microwaves, TVs, all linens, ensuite bathrooms and air conditioning, plus there’s free wi-fi, a swimming pool and coin-operated laundry facilities. Miami is jumping with excellent bars so you’re only a couple of minutes’ walk from hydration elation, plus the dining scene rivals Burleigh’s so finding a decent feed is effortless.

9. Gemini Court Holiday Apartments

Price: $$$

If you don’t mind being a little further back from the sand, Gemini Court Holiday Apartments offers incredible ocean views from its multi-bedroom stays, perched up high on Burleigh Headland and right next door to Burleigh Head National Park.

The self-contained Burleigh Head apartments cater for singles, couples, families, and groups, providing plenty of space in each of its offerings, balconies to catch the sun sink of an afternoon, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, flat-screen TVs, and cushy beds.

They’re styled more homely than trendy, creating warm sanctuaries you’ll struggle to drift away from. When you do, there’s a heated swimming pool, spa, sauna, barbecues, and a tennis court on-site, plus you’re still within walking distance from the action.

10. Crystal Pacific

Price: $$$

While it’s not technically Burleigh, Crystal Pacific is a stand-out stay within a five-minute drive from Burleigh so if you’ve got a set of wheels, it’s well worth considering. It’s awash with creams, rattan and earthy textures, working stylishly to unwind you from the moment you arrive.

All six of the two-bedroom apartments feature top-floor queen bedrooms and double-bunk (sleeping three people) bedrooms with the queen opening to a wooden deck fitted with an extraordinary, suspended daybed. The open-plan lounge and dining area is dotted with books, a massive TV, and throw cushions for days, the kitchen is fully equipped and there’s a private courtyard with a barbecue and dining setting.

A mineral magnesium pool is begging to be played in, surrounded by sun lounges and fringed umbrellas, plus you’re a short stroll from Tallebudgera Creek, Tallebudgera Surf Club and Custard Canteen, selling up famed Portuguese tarts and legendary caffeine.

