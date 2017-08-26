Amanda Woods meets the punk rock surfer who is making waves in the wine world. As we step into the Ochota Barrels cellar to the sounds of The Cure’s Early BBC Sessions on an old record player I wonder if music affects wine the way it supposedly affects plants. If so, is vinyl better? And what about acoustic sessions held on the guitar propped up against the wall? It’s clear that both music and wine run through Taras Ochota’s veins as he moves through the barrels, smiling as he siphons out glasses of wine for us to try that are named after bands and songs he loves, including a Fugazi Grenache and the She’s Lost Control Adelaide Hills Fragola.

After spending his youth playing bass in punk bands, touring Australia and taking to the stage at the Big Day Out, Taras studied oenology, the science of wine, at Adelaide University and went on to work with winemakers around the world. The idea to open his own winery with wife Amber was conceived during a surf trip along the Mexican west coast in 2000. Taras says he wanted to focus on organic farming and making wine with none of the nasties and all of the love. He also avoids looking at what other wineries are doing, preferring to take his inspiration from Mother Nature. “I like doing things differently and try to make wines that are more feminine and elegant and pretty, wines that have natural acidity that make your mouth water and make you accidentally drink a whole bottle and think ‘wow, that was easy and delicious.’”

Rather than the usual cellar door, the Ochota Barrels website has a ‘Cellar door….ish’ link that leads guests to Lost in a Forest.