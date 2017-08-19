A tired old office space in the Adelaide city centre is revitalised as a light and bright eating space that takes its cues from the unaffected, humble beauty of Tuscany.

Osteria oggi has been heaped with praise since opening just a few short years back, as much for its luminous design as its modern interpretation of traditional Italian combinations and tastes. The latest such accolade was presented on a world stage when designers Graham Charbonneau and Dave Bickmore, co-founders of the South Australia-based Studio -Gram, won the World Interiors