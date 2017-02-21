The Actor and style ambassador embraces Aussie beach life with her daughter and finds a true love in road trips.

1. As a child, our family holidays were always…

On the road. Our holidays were long trips in the car driving up to North Queensland or travelling down south, stopping at all the little towns along the way. You could say all this travel has given me a true love for road trips. Our favourite places to stay in North Queensland were definitely the Gold Coast, Cairns and Noosa on the Sunshine Coast.

2. Now if I have time for a short break, I head straight to…

Byron Bay, or one of the Whitsunday Islands such as Hamilton or Hayman. I have holidays every school term, so try to get away somewhere that’s easy and works well for (my daughter) Aleeia.

3. My local’s tip for hometown Sydney is…

Start the day on a high with a scrumptious brekkie (I love Indigo in Double Bay or Harry’s in Bondi), follow this with some sun and sand (make sure you check out the smaller harbour beaches, such as Parsley Bay or Milk Beach if you want to escape the crowds).