The Actor and style ambassador embraces Aussie beach life with her daughter and finds a true love in road trips.
1. As a child, our family holidays were always…
On the road. Our holidays were long trips in the car driving up to North Queensland or travelling down south, stopping at all the little towns along the way. You could say all this travel has given me a true love for road trips. Our favourite places to stay in North Queensland were definitely the Gold Coast, Cairns and Noosa on the Sunshine Coast.
2. Now if I have time for a short break, I head straight to…
Byron Bay, or one of the Whitsunday Islands such as Hamilton or Hayman. I have holidays every school term, so try to get away somewhere that’s easy and works well for (my daughter) Aleeia.
3. My local’s tip for hometown Sydney is…
Start the day on a high with a scrumptious brekkie (I love Indigo in Double Bay or Harry’s in Bondi), follow this with some sun and sand (make sure you check out the smaller harbour beaches, such as Parsley Bay or Milk Beach if you want to escape the crowds).
Find out where it is… Perfect family day at Parsley Bay
4. After a day at the beach in Sydney, where do you end up?
I cap off the perfect day with afternoon nibbles and a cool beverage. The Bucket List in Bondi is fantastic for people-watching, and Ravesis has just had a facelift and has a fantastic view over the beach. My favourite way to finish the day is dinner at Machiavelli in the city.
5. When I’m on the road, I’m listening to…
Kygo, Flight Facilities, RÜFÜS and Frank Ocean.
6. I can’t leave home without my…
I know this is terrible but it’s true: my iPhone.
7. My carry-on is usually filled with…
Spare clothes, nappies, Wet Ones, chargers, toiletries, a book and mags.
8. If I could live anywhere in Australia I would live…
In Melbourne. I commute there every week, so you could say I do kind of live there, but I’m obsessed with all things Melbourne.
9. My favourite travel companion is…
Aleeia. The yin to my yang.
10. The best place to travel with my daughter is…
Bali, North Queensland or Byron; she loves all the above. Aleeia is such a little water baby (she probably got that from me) – I always try to plan our holidays around the beach. She loves walking along the beach collecting shells, drawing in the sand and splashing around in the shallows with me.
11. The most adventurous thing I’ve ever done on holiday is…
Skydiving in Byron Bay and scuba diving in North Queensland with hammerhead sharks. I’m yet to cage dive with the sharks in South Africa – but hopefully one day I will!
12. My favourite restaurant is…
Ottoman Cuisine. There used to be one in Sydney but now it’s only in Canberra.
