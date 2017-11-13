Meteorologist, TV presenter, food reviewer and now podcaster, Magdalena Roze gathers hot restaurant tips from the country’s top chefs in her new podcast. Here, she shares her own. A passionate foodie with a cookbook to her name, Magdalena Roze lives the dream: she interviews the country’s top chefs – think Matt Moran, Kylie Kwong and Colin Fassnidge – over a meal at their favoured eateries. These secrets spots and guilty pleasures are shared on her podcast series, The Pass, which soared to number one on iTunes after its release and has been added to Qantas’ inflight entertainment options.

“Every time I want to know where to eat, I ask the chefs, so I get their little black book because it’s always the places you don’t know about, the little holes in the wall,” says Roze. “[In] each podcast, they take us on a journey to their favourite place to eat and we eat with them. We get in a cab or walk together, and we get to know about them on the way. They forget they’re being recorded – that’s the nice thing about podcasts and sharing a meal: you can’t help but end up in a personal conversation.” So where does this Byron-based foodie insider – who’s engaged to chef Darren Robertson of Three Blue Ducks fame – like to eat out? Here are Roze’s hot tips on where to break bread and chew the fat in Oz.

Your 5 top Aussie eating experiences – go! Magdalena Roze: My all-time favourite food experience in Australia was doing The Agrarian Kitchen in Tasmania. It’s a cooking school run by former Gourmet Traveller food editor, Rodney Dunn; you do a class and then share a meal. You get to walk around his stunning property sourcing ingredients: you milk the goat to make the cheese, you pick strawberries, tomatoes – almost everything comes straight from the land. It’s one of most beautiful places I’ve ever been to and the food is delicious. The meal is particularly special, [with us] having played such a part in the preparation.