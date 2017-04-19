Make an entrance, shop in style, learn some life hacks or be immersed in the world of an Aussie art icon. Here’s what’s on this autumn. In Melbourne: The launch of Elk in the city flagship store in the CBD We’ve long loved Melbourne fashion label Elk, so couldn’t be happier that it has opened its first flagship retail store in the CBD. The boutique on Little Collins Street was created with interior designer Fiona Lynch and is a soothing, minimal space. We’ll certainly be stopping by.





TOMS x Kathmandau: A shade better In the market for some new shades? A collaboration between TOMS and Kathmandu can assist: these chic sunglasses not only protect your eyes from UV rays, but your purchase helps restore sight to someone in need.





In Sydney: The School of Life opens a permanent spot The School of Life has opened a permanent classroom and bookstore in Sydney, dedicated to developing emotional intelligence: Philosophy for the 21st century, if you will. A global operation that set up shop in Melbourne three years ago, students can attend classes that ruminate on topics like,‘How to Be Creative’, ‘How to Choose a Partner’ and ‘How to Find a Job you Love’; or philosophy salons, workshops and talks with leading thinkers.





An artful collab has blossomed between Brisbane Art Series Hotel The Johnson and Masini & Chern Printed with Michael Johnson’s Cormorant 1 of 3, Indian Ink on Paper (1995), these linen robes mean you can lounge around like a muse. And not just in the hotel dedicated to the abstract artist, but in your own home, too. At a cost of $229, we think these unisex robes are a small price to pay for high art.



The release of documentary – Whiteley One of the country’s most iconic artists, Brett Whiteley’s highly absorbing and dazzling works provide a visual overlay of the ideas and identity of Australia in the ’70s and ’80s. Whiteley was as prolific as he was tormented and a risk-taker in art and life. Hear the voice behind the art in Whiteley, a documentary featuring his own voice and never-before-seen interviews and notebooks. The film hits cinemas 11 May.



