Hitting the open road in a caravan is one of the best ways to explore Darwin. But where to rest your home on wheels? We’ve got you sorted with these caravan parks.

Sometimes it feels like every caravanner’s road inevitably leads to Darwin. You could be driving tip to tip from Cairns to Darwin, or from the other direction from Broome along the Savannah Way, or emerging from the orange dust of the Red Centre having driven all the way from Alice Springs.

Whichever path you choose, we’ve laid out the best caravan parks in Darwin and a handful of others to check out along the way before you reach your final destination at the Northern Territory capital.

1. Darwin Freespirit Resort, Holtze

Nine kilometres from Darwin city

Darwin Freespirit Resort is one of our favourite caravan parks close to the Darwin CBD. You’ll get a four-star resort with cabins, studios and villas, as well as powered sites for caravan and camping. There are also other amenities including camp kitchens, barbeques and laundries.

For your downtime, Darwin Freespirit Resort has several pools, a bouncing cushion for the little ones, a bar with daily oh-so-happy hours, live music, and a restaurant with an extensive menu that features local classics like barramundi and king prawns.

Pet stays are dependent on hotel management approval.

2. Big4 Hidden Valley, Berrimah

11 kilometres from Darwin city

Ten minutes’ drive south of Darwin is the Big4 Hidden Valley. The caravan park has a mix of villas, family cabins and units, as well as powered sites with a mix of slabs, bathroom ensuites and grass layouts.

You will find camp kitchens and barbeques nearby for a cook-up (or there is Aria’s Kitchen café on site), as well as sullage spots for your wastewater.

When it comes to playtime, take a dip in the saltwater pool or let the kids loose at the playground. Your furry friends are also welcome at this Big4 campground.

3. Discovery Parks Darwin, Winnellie

11 kilometres from Darwin city

East of the city and close to the airport is the pet-friendly Discovery Parks Darwin. There are accessible access cabins as well as other cabins (with perks like your own kitchen and aircon), studios, and powered sites that come with a choice of grass, gravel and slab site for your caravan.

Dotted around this pet-friendly caravan park are dump points, a laundry, a barbeque, as well as a swimming pool and kiosk. Once you’ve set up, sit back and crack a cold one, watching the aircraft take off at the nearby airfield.

4. Darwin Boomerang Motel and Caravan Park

18 kilometres from Darwin city

This three-star accommodation has both motel rooms and caravan sites. It’s quiet and compact, with just 60 sites available.

For caravans and tents, there are powered and cheaper unpowered sites available. You can also book a one-bedroom villa as well as air-conditioned motel-style rooms with kitchenettes.

If you’re caravanning, make a beeline for the barbeque or camp kitchen for your lunchtime needs. There is also a coin laundry available, and the obligatory Top End swimming pool.

5. Oasis Tourist Park, Virginia

25 kilometres from Darwin city

The friendly and family-run Oasis Tourist Park has options that run from budget unpowered sites for campers or caravanners, all the way up to fully stocked family cabins with a TV, kitchenette, linen, towels and cutlery.

In terms of facilities, you can nab a sun lounge next to the pool with a paperback from the book exchange, before you get cracking on dinner at the barbeque. There is also a camper’s kitchen, laundry and gas and ice for sale. Pets are welcome at Oasis Tourist Park.

6. Noonamah Tourist Park, Noonamah

42 kilometres from Darwin city

This reasonably priced caravan park can be found 40 minutes from Darwin – a good stop on the way from Alice Springs.

Located next to the Noonamah Tavern and Rodeo (handy if you don’t want to cook), the Noonamah Tourist Park has 30 sites that can be booked: with powered, and unpowered available. If you wanted a little treat, you could also book a villa or cabin.

You’ll find a camp kitchen, laundry and pool onsite. There’s also an adorable doggie playground to keep your pooch happy and all tuckered out for the road trip ahead.

7. Tumbling Waters Holiday Park, Berry Springs

59 kilometres from Darwin city

Visiting the natural pools and woodlands of the Berry Springs Nature Park or the animals of the Territory Wildlife Park? Spend the night at Tumbling Waters Holiday Park.

Perched near the Blackmore River, this lush campground has tropical gardens, an outdoor cinema, a restaurant that serves up cocktails and live music, Saturday morning markets … and even its own crocodile enclosure.

Other highlights include its saltwater pool, fishing on the river and weekly visits from an animal and ranger from the Territory Wildlife Park. Villas, cabins, and powered and unpowered sites are available here.

8. Batchelor Holiday Park, Batchelor

98 kilometres from Darwin city

Make the entry point of Litchfield National Park your base for exploration when you book the Batchelor Holiday Park. A walking distance from the pub and general store, this Litchfield caravan park has a mix of bush unpowered and powered sites, shady spots, and powered slab spots with sullage and water and ensuite sites. Cabins and villas are also available.

There is an amenities block, barbeque and pool to enjoy. Just don’t mind the noisy neighbours come morning and night… and by that, we mean the brightly coloured birds that flock to be fed twice a day by the owner

9. Litchfield Tourist Park, Finniss Valley

111 kilometres from Darwin city

Another stay near Litchfield Park is the shady and peaceful Litchfield Tourist Park. Sit back with your furry friend with a book near the nearby Upper Finnis River, or ask the friendly staff if they’re free to keep an eye on them while you go explore the wider park.

As well as powered and unpowered sites and bunkhouses, big groups can book out the Homestead that sleeps 15, or one of the smaller cabins. There’s even a Viscount Grand Tourer caravan from the seventies you can sleep in!

Amenities include daily meals at the cafe (and meal kits for picnickers), as well as barbeques, a shared kitchen, a swimming pool and laundry.

10. Dundee Beach Holiday Park, Dundee Beach

138 kilometres from Darwin city

Around an hour or two drive from Darwin, you will find the community of Dundee Beach. A nesting place for turtles at certain times of the year, this idyllic location is perfect for fishing and crabbing with a public boat ramp. And when it comes to resting your head? Dundee Beach Holiday Park is the place to book.

Powered and unpowered sites for caravans, motorhomes and fifth-wheelers are available, as well as a range of cabins (including ones with ensuites). Other facilities include barbeques, a pool, and dump points. Round off your stay at this caravan park with a stop at the Dundee Beach Markets or watch the sun sink over the beach.

Other Darwin accommodation

Is caravanning, not your thing? Whether you’re not a fan of too much time behind the wheel, or you just need a break, check out our guide to Darwin resorts and stays outside the city centre or keep it budget with these Darwin hostels and backpackers.

Once you get to Darwin, be sure to check out its best restaurants, tours, hotels and things to do in and around the city.