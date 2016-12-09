After a spectacular debut in these parts in 2016, Azamara Club Cruises’ unique brand of boutique cruising is set to make a return to Australian waters in February 2017 with the arrival into Darwin of Azamara Journey, the second ship to ply the waters around Australia and New Zealand. Azamara Journey is following hot on the heels of Azamara Quest, which introduced the small-ship, leisurely cruising style that has proven such a success for the brand around the world.

The decision to introduce Azamara Journey here this summer was an obvious one. “Wherever in the world we sail, the Australian factor is unmistakable.

Australia is one of our top three source markets worldwide,” says Azamara Cruise Club president and CEO Larry Pimentel.

“We were incredibly impressed with the response when we debuted Azamara Quest in Australia last summer so the time is absolutely right to bring sister ship Azamara Journey Down Under for the first time.”

She is sure to get a warm welcome. In the ever expanding cruise market, Azamara Club Cruises has gained an enviable reputation and a fiercely loyal following as a result of its ethos of making the destination the hero, with longer stays, more overnight calls, and night touring.

All of these elements, combined with things like its bespoke Land Discoveries in each port (the roster includes sailing in the sublime waters of the Whitsundays, indulging in the quaint fantasy of Hobbiton in

Tauranga and tasting your way around the lush tropical Cairns Tablelands), offer guests the chance to truly get below the surface of a destination.

When Azamara Journey arrives, it will be a very different offering to what guests have seen and experienced before, having undergone a multi-million dollar revitilisation.

Working with some of the world’s leading design practitioners to transform the ship from top to bottom, new venues have been added to the mix including The Patio, an al fresco poolside dining area, and The Living Room, a casual bar, dining and entertainment room with beautiful views where guests can enjoy fine cuisine and boutique wines from around the world.

Plus, the public areas have been refreshed, and the luxury levels in the elegant suites and staterooms have been ramped up.

The services, amenities and technology have also been artfully tweaked, ensuring that Azamara Journey’s good looks are backed up with real substance, like pervasive wi-fi with speeds so fast it can accommodate live streaming (to really make your friends back home jealous).

The maiden season of Azamara Journey will see it calling into port 21 times, giving its 690 guests ample opportunity to sample the extra elements the brand offers: Insider Access that takes guests behind the scenes of heritage estates, family farms, local shops and art galleries; and Nights and Cool Places, with its exclusive after-dinner experiences like crocodile watching.

“When Azamara Journey arrives, she’ll be completely unlike the ship you saw last season,” says Pimentel. “She will sail to Australian shores refreshed and renewed.”

To find out more about Azamara Club Cruises’s signature bespoke itineraries and small-boat, slow cruising style, visit Cruiseaway.com.au/Azamara or call 1300 883 860.