I know a place… Everyone has one, don’t they? A secret spot. A stunning, empty beach, a fabulous underrated food trail, a beautiful bargain stay, a hidden waterhole, an exquisite retreat that the crowds haven’t heard about yet.

Whatever it is, we want to know about it – so we asked some of Australia’s most interesting minds to share their special holiday spots. Novelists, painters, television reporters, photographers, sportspeople, entrepreneurs, musicians, composers, documentary makers, designers, chefs, national treasures and travel journalists have shared their favourite secret spots… and we had so much trouble deciding which ones were best, that we decided to include 100 of them.

They’re not ranked in order – it’s for you to decide which ones you like best – but they all rank in terms of importance. Get there before the crowds do!