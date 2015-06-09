I know a place… Everyone has one, don’t they? A secret spot. A stunning, empty beach, a fabulous underrated food trail, a beautiful bargain stay, a hidden waterhole, an exquisite retreat that the crowds haven’t heard about yet.

Whatever it is, we want to know about it – so we asked some of Australia’s most interesting minds to share their special holiday spots. Novelists, painters, television reporters, photographers, sportspeople, entrepreneurs, musicians, composers, documentary makers, designers, chefs, national treasures and travel journalists have shared their favourite secret spots… and we had so much trouble deciding which ones were best, that we decided to include 100 of them.

They’re not ranked in order – it’s for you to decide which ones you like best – but they all rank in terms of importance. Get there before the crowds do!

  1. Stay at Collette Dinnigan’s place
  2. Best bites in the Bight, Kangaroo Island
  3. Waldheim Cabins winter hideaways
  4. The Frames: out of the box Murray River luxury
  5. Cabarita Beach’s Halcyon House
  6. The back road of the Hunter
  7. Hunter Valley: a bushland loungeroom
  8. Hunter Valley: Alcoholic but organic picnic trail
  9. Hunter Valley: Designer sleep-ins with a chef
  10. Hunter Valley: Games among the gums
  11. Venture to Dirk Hartog Island
  12. Sydney’s heavenly retreat
  13. Sunday roasts in a miniature Kimberley kingdom
  14. Australia’s secret Maldives
  15. Longford: Tasmania’s historic heart
  16. Australia’s answer to Glastonbury
  17. Strict covenant preserves eco estate
  18. Wine, wildlife among McLaren Vale’s gumtrees
  19. Blue Mountains secret garden estate
  20. Ned Kelly’s Beechworth
  21. Queensland waterhole trail
  22. Secret Byron glamour with kids in tow
  23. The last island paradise
  24. Kimberley’s next favourite town
  25. Tiwi Islands: Culture, art and fishing
  26. Colourful gateway to Litchfield National Park
  27. Arnhem Land’s really private resort
  28. Great Ocean Road: Wye River
  29. Great Ocean Road: Aireys Inlet
  30. Great Ocean Road: Forrest
  31. Great Ocean Road: Kennett River
  32. Canberra’s tasty trail
  33. Party pub in the middle of nowhere
  34. Contemporary tastes in ancient outback gorges
  35. Pedal to produce gourmet trail
  36. Trip the land organic in Bellingen
  37. The great Pacific Highway detour
  38. The fruitful valley
  39. A monk’s life
  40. Bonny Maclean
  41. The budding ‘art Woodstock’
  42. Escape into a magical ancient forest
  43. Central Coast: Fabulous accommodation
  44. Central Coast: Hardy’s Bay
  45. Central Coast: New beaches to try
  46. Central Coast: Secret gardens
  47. Central Coast: The 10th most beautiful theatre
  48. The Wineglass Bay surprise
  49. Secret Seal shrouded in light
  50. The land of sand and shiraz
  1. Tasmania’s antique trail
  2. A very Scenic spot, indeed
  3. Kimberley’s next big road trip
  4. Cast away and play castaways
  5. Stars and sand roadtrip
  6. Montague Island – 0 people, 12,000 penguins
  7. Mornington Peninsula: Beachy keen
  8. Mornington Peninsula: Secret foodie treasure trail
  9. Mornington Peninsula: The hill with fill
  10. The point of inspiration
  11. Melbourne’s time capsule
  12. Swimming holes and old-growth forests
  13. Maggie Beer’s orchard escape
  14. The town that grew back
  15. The Tassie local in the know
  16. The (bargain) designer stay
  17. Modern luxury with heritage-listed ghosts
  18. The fabulous (traffic-free) city weekend
  19. World’s biggest rock (not the one you think)
  20. Going Troppo with the locals
  21. Ningaloo’s little sister
  22. The happy-go-lucky island
  23. Hiking lite in Tassie
  24. Turtle dreaming
  25. The thriving back of beyond
  26. Gourmet treasure trail
  27. Italy… just south of Wangaratta
  28. The unexpected stop-off
  29. The great southern secret
  30. Barefoot beach break among the gums
  31. Catching Kimberley mud crabs
  32. The doggone beautiful bay
  33. The ultimate local’s Tassie road trip
  34. The unsung jewel
  35. The outdoorsy Adelaide add-on
  36. The Canberra Coast
  37. Really, really special rock art
  38. Roadhouse roadtrip
  39. The otherworld plunge
  40. Jindabyne’s hot side
  41. Pot at the end of the Gold (Coast)
  42. The final frontier
  43. Cairn’s secret isle
  44. Kyneton’s street of foodie goodness
  45. The National Trust village
  46. An emerald gem in a land of treehouses
  47. Outback by kayak
  48. A tropical taste of the simple life
  49. Fly a tree-change
  50. The island home
