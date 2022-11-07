There are epic experiences to be had while on a bike riding holiday through the Red Centre with Great Outback Escape.

A multi-day adventure through the Red Centre is a bucket-list bike-riding holiday on its own. Time your two-wheel journey to coincide with the Bicycle Network’s Great Outback Escape and the eight-day supported ride, which takes in highlights from Alice Springs to Uluru, and the journey is unforgettable.

You will gain a greater appreciation for Central Australia’s untamed wilderness by following the well-thought-out itinerary – which includes everything from tours of ancient rock art sites in Kata Tjuṯa National Park, to rides on quiet roads through the heart of Watarrka National Park.

The pilgrimage to Australia’s beating heart also factors in time spent admiring the changing colours of significant landmarks such as Kings Canyon and Uluru.

Here are seven great reasons to sign up for this fully supported bike riding holiday scheduled for 29 April and 6 May, 2023.

1. There are considered cultural components

A Welcome to Country with the Western Arrernte (pronounced Arunda) people – the Traditional Owners of Mparntwe (Alice Springs) – at The Mercure Alice Springs Resort sets the tone for this bike-riding holiday.

It’s followed by a moving didgeridoo performance, welcome drinks and canapes and dinner under the stars.

During the course of the event, bike riders will also have the privilege of participating in an Indigenous-led tour of Standley Chasm and learning about the Angkerle Atwatye art project.

2. You’ll take a dip at Ellery Creek Big Hole

You don’t have to be as bike-fit as Cadel Evans to enjoy winding your way across the rolling hills between Glen Helen Gorge (which you will have time to explore) and Ellery Creek.

The luxurious thing about the Great Outback Escape is that it includes support vehicles, directional signage, and rest stops to hydrate, fuel up on nutritious meals and have access to experienced bike mechanics. You can even arrange for an e-bike – how very civilised.

This 60km leg promises the chance to see wild horses and dingoes and includes a refreshing dip in emerald-hued Ellery Creek Big Hole.

3. You’ll see spectacular scenery up close

One of the most scenic sections of the Great Outback Escape is along the Simpsons Gap Bike Path that wiggles its way alongside Tjoritja (West MacDonnell Ranges), known for its yawning chasms and jagged gorges.

After following the carefully curated route, which takes in the foothills of the ranges from John Flynn’s Grave to Simpsons Gap, bike riders will enjoy the mellow descent back to their accommodation in Alice Springs, where evenings are spent enjoying a feast inspired by local native ingredients while the colour seeps out of the sky.

4. You’ll gain a new appreciation for the outback

Even uber-fit riders will appreciate the many places to pause and picnic or appreciate the unique Australian outback.

The ride includes hotel accommodation, meals, en route support, coach transport, luggage transfers, a complimentary event jersey, activities and tours.

One of the highlights of this bike-riding holiday involves a walk (not a ride) along the rim of Kings Canyon, followed by a few glasses of Champagne at sunset.

5. You can add a helicopter ride

Traversing the stunning terrain of the Australian outback on two wheels is one thing. Admiring the crumpled folds of giant rock formations on a seriously scenic helicopter flight takes things up a notch.

Although the Great Outback Escape caps its numbers at 120, a helicopter ride is a more intimate affair, something to tick off your list of special things to do with your significant other.

Enjoy watching the landscape unfolding below as your pilot guides the chopper over the spectacular landscape.

6. You can enjoy a sunrise walk around the Field of Light

This is a day to treasure. After taking a self-guided tour through the Field of Light, you can watch the dawn paint the sky with pretty pastel pinks and blues.

After breakfast, which is included as part of the Field of Light experience, saddle up to ride your bike on the path that loops all the way around the awe-inspiring curves of Uluru.

You can factor in a detour to the cultural centre and mooch to the marvellous Mutijulu waterhole, or spend the afternoon and evening kicking back at your accommodation.

You can also add a (free) Bush Foods Experience, which includes a tasting of seasonal seeds, fruits and spices.

7. You’ll get a spectacular ending with the Sounds of Silence dinner

In addition to curating an incredible itinerary, Bicycle Network’s Great Outback Escape provides an opportunity to get fit while meeting new people and making friends.

The Sounds of Silence dinner provides a fitting full stop to the experience, and an opportunity to reflect on the day’s 104km return bike ride from Uluru to Kata Tjuṯa, a culturally significant site to the local Aboriginal Anangu people.

Join your new friends around a table over the red earth while listening to the resident stargazer map out the constellations above. Your three-course dinner underneath a glittering night sky will be followed by a didgeridoo performance.

If you'd like to learn more about the Bicycle Network's Great Outback Escape or secure your spot, click here. Bookings are now open.