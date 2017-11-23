Another Murray River-must? The Frames. Perched high on cliffs above the river, just out of Renmark, the architectural retreat serves up special views (the sunsets…), high-tech amenities (remote-control beds, sunken spa and infrared sauna) and personalised itineraries.

The three villas are billed as luxury self-contained, but owners Rick and Cathy Edmonds also tempt guests with a guided sunset cruise along the river in their restored gondola, complete with a local wine and cheese plate. They can drop you in town for dinner, or better yet, organise a private chef to prepare dinner for you.

The following day, a speedboat picks you up to explore the surrounding waterways and their wildlife. It’s extras like these that won The Frames a number of top gongs this year, including Best Self-Contained Accommodation at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.