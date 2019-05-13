A Slice of Rottnest Island Paradise

Editor

Secluded beaches, turquoise seas, storied history and the friendliest marsupials you’ll ever meet – Rottnest Island is one of the country’s most spectacular destinations.

At the heart of these stunning natural surroundings, Karma Rottnest is a slice of heaven.

An ideal launch pad from which to explore the Western Australian Island’s character and beauty, Karma Rottnest is also a destination in its own right, a serene retreat where relaxation is king.

This unique heritage hotel is just a short ferry ride from Perth, but a world away from the bustle, thanks to Karma’s revitalising spa and tempting dining options, plus the plethora of neighbouring attractions.

Some good Karma

The Karma Spa is a chic space set in a heritage house with a full spectrum of restorative treatments to keep you relaxed and rejuvenated during your island vacation. At the spa’s Apothecary Massage Bar, a team of bodyworkers will curate a personalised experience with oil blends tailored to your needs.

Karma Spa also offers a range of sea-inspired, magnesium-rich sea salt scrubs, and Himalayan Salt Stone and signature Karma massages. The Karma Bespoke Facial Bar includes holistic and results-driven LED Light Therapy Facials to give you that enviable summer glow any time of year. Or perhaps you’d prefer the Ayurvedic-inspired Mokosh Herbal Facial – a treatment you will never forget.

Dining in Paradise

To keep hunger at bay, Karma’s Restaurant Riva has an inventive Mediterranean-inspired menu and the well-stocked cellar of local and international wines makes dining a gourmet affair.

From woodfired pizzas to three-course farm-to-table feasts, this relaxed restaurant offers a variety of exceptional dishes created using the freshest ingredients. The wine list is also carefully curated and sure to satisfy the most demanding of palates.

For a more leisurely experience, Gov’s Sports Bar delivers warm and intimate dining featuring all those comforting menu favourites. Relax after a sun-kissed day of adventure with an ice-cold beer, wine or cocktail alongside a crispy pizza, sizzling Aussie beef burger, al dente pasta or an irresistible bucket of wings. Finger-licking good!

Glorious for Golfers

Karma Rottnest is a mecca for golf lovers, too, with one of Western Australia’s finest courses right on the resort’s doorstep. Whether you’re playing nine holes or 18, Karma Rottnest has your après golf covered, with delicious food, drinks and cocktails, and a pool just waiting to be lounged by.

The Golf Club also boasts a lawn bowling green, the perfect place to feel the sun on your face and the grass between your toes. Round up some friends, throw back some beers and engage in some healthy competition with a day on the green.

From banquets to boardroom meetings, cocktail parties to seminars, Karma Rottnest is well-equipped to host all manner of conferences, retreats and large-scale gatherings. Packages feature the full complement of equipment, accommodation, spa use and island-wide team building activities, from golf to sailing.

Pre- and post-function tours, events with entertainment or wine dinners can also be arranged. Karma can comfortably host groups up to 110 in the fully-equipped conference room.

Weddings with a view

Karma Rottnest is also the perfect setting for intimate weddings, promising to deliver personalised and romantic affairs. Picture exchanging vows on one of Australia’s most beautiful islands – Karma Rottnest truly is a unique destination in which to say ‘’I do”. A wide selection of packages and event spaces can be tailored for the wedding of your dreams.

Weddings, parties, anything…Karma Rottnest is Rottnest Island’s premier destination – a sprawling sanctuary allowing each guest to savour their own little piece of paradise.

For more information, or to book your stay, visit karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-rottnest or call 08 9292 5161.

