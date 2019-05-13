A Slice of Rottnest Island Paradise

Karma Rottnest is a hub for all things Rottnest Island.

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Karma Rottnest
13 May 2019 . BY
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Rottnest Island Family Escape: from $750 per family

Spoil your family with a 2-5 night holiday escape to Karma Rottnest. Secluded beaches, turquoise seas and the friendliest marsupials you’ll ever meet.

  • Accommodation
  • Buffet breakfast
  • Return ferry tickets
View More >

Winter Spa Escape at Rottnest from $400 per couple

Escape the city for a romantic weekend away and indulge in restorative treatments, holistic therapies and a traditional Balinese massage.

  • Accommodation in Premium Lakeside room
  • Return ferry tickets
  • Two bespoke massages
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2019. All rights reserved.