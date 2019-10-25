What’s on in Perth this summer

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Tourism Western Australia
25 Oct 2019 . BY

DEALS

10% off 4WD Off-road Skills Course

Get ready for your next off road adventure. Book a 4WD Off-road Skills Course with Getabout Training Services and get 10% off.

  • Enter code AUSTRAV10 under special instructions when booking
  • Valid for bookings made before 31 October 2019
  • See website for training locations
View More >

Treasures Gallery at the National Library

Delve into Australia’s colourful history and come face-to-face with highlights from the National Library’s amazing collections on display in the Treasures Gallery.

  • Display changing regularly
  • Free guided tours available daily
View More >

Save $1500 on 2020 Cape York 4WD adventures

Explore the northernmost tip of Australia on an 11-day 4WD wilderness adventure with APT and save up to $1500 per couple.

  • Book by 15 December 2019
  • Departures from May to September 2020
  • Limited offers and availability
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2019. All rights reserved.