The ancient and achingly beautiful abound in Australia’s outback. But to see beyond its physical beauty to its spiritual heart requires a complete and total immersion, like this one offered with Inspiring Journeys.

The drama and beauty of the Australian outback is owed as much to the spiritual narrative that runs through it as it is to the epic landscapes that make it up. To bring the collective character of ‘the outback’ to life, you must engage with those who know its stories. It’s a feat not easily accomplished on a solo quest into Australia’s heart. An Inspiring Journey, however – one that takes you beyond the well-known to experience the unknown, the hidden and the sacred – is designed to let you see into the ancient soul of this great southern land.

On Inspiring Journeys’ Northern Territory Dreaming itinerary, you’ll travel from tropical Darwin to lush Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks, and down to Australia’s Red Centre to explore Alice Springs, the West MacDonnell Ranges and Kings Canyon, ending your adventure at the magnificent rock domes of Uluru and Kata Tjuta. In 10 unhurried days, you’ll see more of this beloved country than most do in their lifetimes. But the best of this vast land is embedded within its storytellers.

Floodplains, infinity pools and five-star accommodation

After exploring the verdant floodplains and lotus-covered waters of Corroboree Billabong, travel cross-country to one of Australia’s best-kept secrets. After a short, rocky climb, you will need a moment to compose yourself as you discover the beauty and wonder of Gunlom Falls. This series of natural infinity pools allows you to relax in the crystal-clear waters as you experience incredible views over Australia’s largest national park, Kakadu. We promise: this will be the highlight of your journey.

For two nights, you’ll stay in hand-picked five-star accommodation at Cicada Lodge. A sanctuary of calm in the heart of Nitmiluk National Park, Cicada is a retreat in the truest sense of the word. In each of the 18 guest suites, full-length doors open onto a private balcony overlooking a native garden of wattle, bottlebrush and banksias, where the only sound is the rustling of agile wallabies and the raucous call of the black cockatoo.

Indigenous artworks from local artists decorate Cicada’s dining and reception areas, as well as its rooms, and the overall architecture (even the outdoor pool) is a genuflection to the outback aesthetic.

Cocktails and canapes happen every evening, and Inspiring Journeys’ guests are invited to enjoy the seasonal ‘chef’s menu’, where you’ll need a food lexicon to decipher the list of native ingredients on offer. These include salmon gum, a gentle flavour used for smoking; local river mint, used to make sorbet; quandong glazes that are both sweet and savoury; and wattle seed, which is used as a crumb for the dessert panacotta.

The Cicada Lodge experience is also included on day three of the Kakadu’s Ancient Secrets itinerary.

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences

Be welcomed on day four at Katherine Gorge by award-winning Aboriginal artist Manuel Pamkal. Brought up in the bush near the King River, Pamkal is a passionate teacher and storyteller ready to share his beloved childhood memories with you.

Manual will teach you the practices of an ancient art form, known as rarrk painting. Using pigments foraged from the land, such as white clay (bim) and red ochre (marnarr), you’ll create your very own masterpiece to take home. Pamkal works hard to keep this traditional art form alive, inspiring younger generations in his community.

After two days spent exploring Alice Springs and the West MacDonnell Ranges, another special experience awaits on day eight of the Northern Territory Dreaming itinerary. After arriving at Kings Canyon Resort, you’ll be treated to a destination dining experience dubbed ‘Under a Desert Moon’. This experience takes dining ‘with a view’ to a new level: the table is set under a million stars, with the warmth of the fire and the soft lighting of the desert moon the perfect accompaniment. The magical dinner comes complete with sparkling wine and canapes at sunset, followed by a five-course degustation with paired wines.

Under a Desert Moon is also included on day two of the Outback Australia: The Colour of Red itinerary.

The dining experience is the perfect primer for the following day’s activity, which will see you soar 270 metres above sea level and plummet to the Garden of Eden on the six-kilometre Rim Walk at Kings Canyon. Here, in the 400-million-year-old landscape – among the rugged ranges, ancient sandstone, rocky domes and rock pools – you get a sense of the great significance of ‘the outback’ to the Indigenous Australians who first lived here and the resounding impact such a place can have on those of us lucky enough to experience it.

Why choose Inspiring Journeys?

Inspiring Journeys invites travellers to venture off the beaten track and down roads less travelled through immersive experiences in a small group setting. Discover ancient cultures and rugged destinations with the guiding hand of an expert, who will help truly connect you to your destination.

