Facebook Instagram Twitter

The best places to eat local in the NT

Tali Wiru Dinner Under The Stars, Uluru Tali Wiru Dinner Under The Stars, Uluru

16 March 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

seven − 1 =

Comment

DEALS

Darwin, Litchfield & Kakadu Complete

6 nights from $999pp*. 5 nights at the DoubleTree by Hilton Esplanade Darwin.

  • Overnight Kakadu National Park sightseeing tour including lunch
  • Litchfield National Park Waterfalls sightseeing tour
  • *Per person twin share. For travel until 31/03/2021. Further T&Cs apply
View More >

Uluru to Kings Canyon Adventure

Discover the cultural and spiritual significance of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. 5 nights from $1,449* pp twin share.

  • 3 nights in Uluru & 2 nights in Kings Canyon
  • 6 days AVIS car hire, Field of Light Star Pass
  • *Per person twin share; other terms and conditions apply
View More >

Darwin Short Break PLUS 4 Tours

Enjoy 4 nights at Hilton Darwin plus Crocosaurus Cove admission, Kakadu tour, Litchfield tour & Sunset Buffet dinner cruise. From $879* pp twin share.

  • 4 nights at Hilton Darwin plus Crocosaurus Cove admission
  • Full Day Kakadu tour, Full Day Litchfield tours & Sunset Buffet dinner cruise
  • *Terms and conditions apply
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo