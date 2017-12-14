Summer in Dinner Plain is nothing short of stunning. Alpine wildflowers, mountain views that stretch for miles, a beautiful trail network to explore and private holiday home accommodation; what more could you possibly want? Add a jam-packed line-up of events, from film festivals and New Year’s Eve fireworks to classic outdoor adventures like the DP Enduro and Funduro events, and this summer is really off and, er, running.

Dinner Plain will send off 2017 with the highest fireworks in Australia on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks appear brighter and more vibrant in the crisp dark skies of the Alpine region. But the fireworks are just part of the show. It’s a wonderfully festive atmosphere in the village, with outdoor entertainment in the late summer twilight, and kids zipping around on the pump track with scooters and bicycles before the countdown to the family fireworks spectacular at 9pm. Adults continue the festivities at the Dinner Plain Hotel and Hotel High Plains. Just a few days later on January 4, it’s time for the Bright Mountain Film Tour to unleash in Dinner Plain, showcasing a thrilling line-up of adventure films with a unique Australian mountain flavour. It’s the first time this event will be coming to Dinner Plain, following its successful launch in Bright last summer.

January 6 sees the return of the Dinner Plain Enduro and Funduro – a fantastic alpine mountain bike joint event suitable for riders of all ages and abilities.