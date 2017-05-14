Niecha Joseph, director of chaos at QT Melbourne shares her secrets on the best things to see and do around town while staying at the boutique hotel.

The Cake Shop: If you’re on the run, The Cake Shop at QT Melbourne serves mouth-watering treats and Five Senses coffee. Out and about? Try Dukes Coffee Roasters on nearby Flinders Lane. Federation Square: QT Melbourne is near Federation Square, Melbourne’s cultural precinct (NGV, ACMI and The Arts Centre Melbourne).

We’re also a 10-minute cab away from Everfresh Studio in Collingwood where you’ll find an urban graffiti gallery behind an unmarked factory door…

Time to shop: Try Shag on Chapel Street for vintage finds, or Emporium Melbourne in the CBD. You’re destined to do some damage here, with the largest Australian designer precinct in the country. Food and drink: 1806 is firmly steeped in Melbourne cocktail culture, and is a bar for all ages. Late-night haunt Hot Sauce Laneway Bar has the best baos in town, and serves Japanese/Korean fusion with a backdrop of ’90s throwback hip-hop and RnB. Heartbreaker is a place to let your hair down, two blocks from QT Melbourne – listen out for the rock ’n’ roll and look for the cherry red neon sign. Rooftop at QT has the best view of Melbourne’s skyline. On tour: Explore the city’s underground art scene with QT Melbourne’s Laneway Art Tour Package in partnership with Blender Studios. More information: Check out our QT Melbourne review.