Editor

Preparation is your golden ticket to enjoying an effortless, relaxed beach sojourn in the scenic surroundings of Surfers Paradise and beyond. The solution? Pick your perfect Gold Coast hotel.

Contrary to ‘going awry’, the ‘best-laid plans’ will ensure a winning holiday on the wondrous Gold Coast.

Preparation is your golden ticket to enjoying an effortless, relaxed beach sojourn, while soaking up the pristine conditions and scenic surroundings of Surfers Paradise and beyond.

This world-famous Queensland destination offers endless options for high excitement and fast-paced entertainment, or a more laid-back coastal retreat for families young and old.

Simply follow these five failsafe tips for unforgettable holiday fun in the sun:

1. Work out your budget and book accommodation, flights and other travel expenses for food and entertainment accordingly.

Booking flights weeks in advance on sites that offer a range of airlines, early and late arrival and departures times often guarantees the best possible prices. The same applies to entertainment options and hotel and resort accommodation. Hotels.com has the widest range of the best places to stay on the Gold Coast, with each designed to suit all age groups, tastes and budgets.

Discerning holiday goers will thrill to centrality and supremacy of the QT Spa and Resort, with facilities to match.

But for the vast majority who reside on planet earth, Hotels.com also offers a range of affordable online booking options, including the family-friendly Breakfree Cosmopolitan, four-star Turtle Beach Resort at Mermaid Beach or Mantra Sierra Grand on the beautiful Broadbeach shores.

There’s also cottage, lodge, caravan-park, apartment and resort accommodation choices at all locations to suit your holiday needs and plans, when you take the lead and book your stay with Hotels.com.

2. Check the forecast before you go and make sure you’re weather ready.

Sunscreen in plentiful supply, hats, sunglasses, swimwear, casual gear and comfortable footwear usually cover all bases in every season. Don’t forget to pack a party outfit for hitting the town in style.

3. If travelling in a group, decide on an activity, restaurant or location each of you aim to fulfil or visit.

Major theme parks, hatted restaurants, even hiking and kayaking in the hinterland, make sure every group member has the chance of fulfilling their holiday dreams.

4. Switch off technology and enjoy your precious time with family and friends in a spectacular natural setting.

Memorable holidays mean taking the time to properly unwind and soaking up the idyllic surrounds that your daily lives sorely lack. Turning off the phone or laptop and tuning into the company you keep amid a blissful beachside setting surely requires little, if any, effort. The office, dental appointment, even calls from relatives or friends can wait until you return to reality.

5. Make the most of your surroundings, otherwise referred to as the best things in life are free.

From most accommodation options on the Gold Coast, it is infinitely possible to walk across the road or several hundred metres at most, tear across endless stretches of white sand and plunge straight into the Pacific Ocean. This is what is expertly known as meditative therapy without the high price tag.

For more information on Gold Coast hotels, check out hotels.com.