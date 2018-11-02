Alison Langley

With over 13,000 kilometres of incredible coastline, white beaches, turquoise waters and more islands than you can Instagram in a lifetime, your endless summer starts now. Here’s our guide to some of the best city stays, events and activities which make up Queensland’s awesome endless summer.

Port Douglas

So, you’ve made the wise decision to chase the sun to where you’d rather be. From epic sunrises and sunsets, blue skies and bluer seas, palm trees and gum trees, Port Douglas has it all in spades.

At Port Douglas Uncovered, we’ve taken the guess work out of planning your trip to Port Douglas by uncovering the best stays, plays, eats and drinks.

Love adventure? Mountain bike through ancient rainforests, SUP and kite surf off secluded islands, catch the big one on a chartered game fishing boat or high-five

on a dive on the Great Barrier Reef.

Culinary exploration more your speed? We’ve uncovered the must-do eats, to-die-for drinks and secret snacks over late night chats.

Walk the iconic Four Mile Beach. Swim in pristine waterfalls. Sail the sunset seas. Bring your partner, your girl gang or your whole family to uncover the top tips and best bits

of Port Douglas and beyond.

Port Douglas

Hinchinbrook

Just over an hour north of Townsville is the tropical paradise of Hinchinbrook. With Ingham at its heart, the region is surrounded by rugged mountain ranges, mighty waterfalls, cane filled fertile plains, the Great Barrier Reef, deserted beaches and wild islands. The home of Australia’s highest single drop waterfall, Wallaman Falls and the departure point for World Heritage-listed Hinchinbrook Island.

It’s a place where breathtaking scenery, unique wildlife, world-class fishing experiences, delicious, locally sourced food, inspirational art and 60,000 years of culture are all weaved into one incredible story: The Hinchinbrook Way.

Like all great stories, The Hinchinbrook Way takes you on a journey. A unique, unrivalled experience, one that can be as simple or as complex as you desire, allowing you to sample the region’s delights or completely immerse yourself in our way of life. Everything you need to have a quintessential tropical Queensland experience is found here.

Agnes Blues, Roots & rock Festival

The Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is a special destination festival offering up a big fun-filled weekend of enjoyment, dance and a bunch of sensational musicians and songwriters.

The infamous The Black Sorrows will headline the festival along with slick blues trio The Backsliders and Australia’s rock legends Dallas Frasca. The full incredible line-up is available on the website, along with all ticketing information.

Located at the southern end of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy are well known as holiday destinations with plenty of accommodation at camping grounds, hotels and resorts. The festival provides a shuttle bus for easy access to the event. The venue has a fully licensed bar, food and market stalls and loads of entertainment for a fun-filled weekend.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale via the festival website agnesbluesandroots.com.au

The Whitsundays

Immerse yourself in the picture-postcard beauty of the Whitsundays, a quintessential Queensland destination. Perfectly placed for some laid-back beach time, a visit to the Great Barrier Reef, some luxe resort relaxation or an island-hopping sailing adventure, these 74 lush tropical isles are paradise found.

Cruise Whitsundays offer a range of tailored coastal experiences to take you deeper into this tropical wonderland. Spend a day snorkelling and diving on the astonishing Great Barrier Reef; sleep under the stars on Heart Pontoon, moored 40 nautical miles offshore at spectacular Hardy Reef; leave your footprints on the dazzling silica sands of Whitehaven Beach; chase the island breeze on one of the world’s fastest commercial sailing catamarans, or spend a day discovering picture perfect Hamilton Island.

Cruise Whitsundays’ half-day, full-day, overnight experiences and island resort connections can transform the naturally amazing into the truly unforgettable.

The Whitsundays

Fraser Island

Dive into paradise on Fraser Island, with more than 100 freshwater lakes to explore, surrounded by silica white shores and pristine rainforest. From your base at Kingfisher Bay Resort you can follow in Harry and Meghan’s royal footsteps through World Heritage-listed wilderness on a guided tour, dine like a king at the award-winning Seabelle Restaurant, and enjoy an immersive back-to-nature experience where the stress of the world fades away. Just a short flight from Sydney, Fraser Island is fast becoming the go-to destination for adventure seekers and travel trendsetters from around the world.

Next Hotel Brisbane

Whether you’re a local Brisbanite escaping for a city staycation or travelling from further afield, Brisbane has a lot to offer this summer holiday season.

Try and stop yourself from singing along with the Jersey Boys when they open in January at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre, and discover contemporary art featuring more than 80 artists from 30 countries at the 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT9) from 24 November 2018 at QAGOMA. Fresh off her win against Serena Williams at the US Open, Naomi Osaka will play the Brisbane International in January 2019 and, for the cricket tragics, Sri Lanka is coming to the Gabba. Of course, there is always some retail therapy on the Queen Street Mall too.

Whatever takes your fancy, Next Hotel Brisbane offers the ideal location to explore from, with summer rates starting from $169 including two buffet breakfasts – and if you have the kids in tow, they stay and eat free.

For more details head to bit.ly/Next-Hotel