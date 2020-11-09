It’s vast and incredible… and GOOD TO GO. From the coast to the islands, the cities to the outback, there is so much to discover this summer in QUEENSLAND. VIVA HOLIDAYS have curated these special deals to make it easy for you to just GO.

Family, Luxury, Romantic, Wildlife,

Outback, Wellness, Drive, Adventure

FAMILY

Exclusive deal includes 5 nights accommodation at Hamilton Island Reef View Hotel, full breakfast daily, BONUS $150 resort credit, Whitehaven Beach afternoon cruise, full day Great Barrier Reef cruise and much more.

5 nights accommodation at Hamilton Island Reef View Hotel (4 star) with a BONUS upgrade to a Coral Sea View Room

Up to 2 Kids (12 and under) Stay, eat and transfer free

Whitehaven beach afternoon cruise and Great Barrier Reef adventure cruise included

FROM $2689 per family

SAVE $1018 per family

Based on 2 adults, 2 children aged 12 years and under sharing.

Includes 7 nights at Breakfree Alexandra Headland Beach, admission to Australia Zoo and SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.

•7 nights accommodation at Breakfree Alexandra Headland Beach (3.5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Pool View Apartment

1 day admission to Australia Zoo

1 day admission to SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast

FROM $1349 per family

SAVE $777 per family

Based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing (3-14 years)

7 nights at Artique Surfers Paradise, 7 Day Super Pass to and admission to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

7 nights accommodation at Artique Surfers Paradise (4.5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Apartment

7 day Super Pass with UNLIMITED entry to Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast

1 day admission to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

FROM $1875 per family

SAVE $730 per family

Based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing (3 -12 years)

LUXURY

Exclusive deal includes 5 Nights at the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, Full breakfast daily, bottle of sparkling wine on arrival and return luxury launch transfers.

5 nights accommodation at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort (5 star) in a Lagoon Room

Return luxury launch transfers from Hamilton Island

Full breakfast daily

FROM $1845 per person twin share

SAVE $735 per person

Please note this deal is only valid until 3 December.

3 nights accommodation, all meals, selected beverages, Dark Skies Tour and daily curated experiences.

3 nights accommodation at Mt Mulligan Lodge (5 Star) in an Outback Room

All inclusive meals and selected Australian wines, beers and spirits

Complimentary private Dark Skies Tour

FROM $2549 per person

SAVE $61 per person

Includes 2 nights at 5 star Emporium Hotel South Bank, full breakfast daily, complimentary cocktail on arrival and Art and Design walking tour.

2 nights accommodation at Emporium Hotel South Bank (5 stars) in a Vista King Suite

Full breakfast daily

3 hour Art & Design Walking Tour

FROM $299 per person twin share

SAVE $308 per person

Includes 5 nights in a 2 bedroom Ocean View room, $100 food and beverage credit and 3 Day Holiday Pass with unlimited entry to theme parks*.

5 nights accommodation at Hilton Surfers Paradise Residences (5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Ocean View

$100 food and beverage credit

3 day Holiday Pass with unlimited entry to Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast

FROM $539 per person quad share

SAVE $112 per person

ROMANTIC

Luxury 5 star escape includes 4 nights accommodation, daily breakfast, dinner one evening, sunset cruise and gourmet picnic.

4 nights accommodation at qualia (5 star) in a Leeward Pavilion

Daily breakfast, $150 resort credit per room per stay & dinner one evening

Sunset Cruise on board qualia’s luxurious 45ft cruiser, Atomic with canapés and beverages served throughout the cruise

FROM $2829 per person twin share

SAVE $304 per person

3 nights at Flynn, A Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, 4 nights at Thala Beach Nature Reserve and Vlasoff Cay scenic helicopter picnic experience and much more.

3 nights accommodation at Flynn, A Crystalbrook Collection Hotel (5 Star) with a BONUS upgrade to a Harbour room

4 nights accommodation at Thala Beach Nature Reserve (5 Star) in a Jungle Walk Bungalow

Vlasoff Sand Cay getaway including scenic heli flight over reef and gourmet picnic

FROM $1699 per person twin share

SAVE $535 per person

WILDLIFE

Includes 7 nights accommodation, Half-Day White Water Rafting adventure and Full Day Great Barrier Reef Adventure.

7 nights accommodation at Bay Village Tropical Retreat & Apartments (3.5 star) in a Standard Room including continental breakfast and bottle of wine in room on arrival

4 hour Barron River White Water Rafting including return transfers

Full day Great Barrier Reef Adventure from Cairns Reef Fleet Terminal

FROM $699 per person twin share

SAVE $266 per person

Includes 3 nights at Kingfisher Bay resort, Fraser Island including full breakfast daily, 4WD tour of Fraser Island, return ferry to Hervey Bay and 2 nights at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Hervey Bay.

3 nights accommodation at Kingfisher Bay Resort (4 star) in a Wallum Resort Hotel Room

Full day ranger-guided Beauty Spots 4WD bus tour of Fraser Island including morning or afternoon tea, lunch and National Park fees

2 nights accommodation at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Hervey Bay in a Hotel Room with Balcony

FROM $749 per person twin share

SAVE $104 per person

OUTBACK

Exclusive deal includes overnight travel on the Spirit of the Outback, one-way economy airfare from Longreach to Brisbane, 5 nights accommodation in Longreach and touring.

One-way overnight travel on the Spirit of the Outback from Brisbane to Longreach – First

Class Sleeper

Class Sleeper 5 nights accommodation at Longreach Motor Inn (3.5 star)

One-way economy class airfare from Longreach to Brisbane

<p”>FROM $3699 per person twin share

WELLNESS

Includes 4 nights at Elysian Retreat, gourmet meals daily, sunset canapés each evening, 1 hour day spa treatment per person and much more.

4 nights accommodation at Elysian Retreat in a Villa South

Three gourmet meals daily with views from the Ocean lounge

1-Hour Jala Day Spa treatment per person

FROM $2585 per person twin share

SAVE $154 per person

Includes 3 nights glamping accommodation, breakfast provisions pack and Half day Everglades Eco Safari cruise.

3 nights accommodation at Habitat Noosa in a Luxury Paperbark Glamping Tent with private facilities

Breakfast provisions pack

Half day Everglades Eco Safari Cruise tour with morning tea and chef prepared roast lunch

FROM $555 per person twin share

DRIVE

Exclusive deal includes 2 nights at Palm Cove, 2 nights in Port Douglas, 1 Night in the Daintree Rainforest, 2 nights in Cairns, includes 8 days car hire, Great Barrier Cruise, Green Island Cruise and Kuranda Self Drive.

7 nights accommodation

8 days car hire

Outer Barrier Reef Cruise, Green Island cruise and Kuranda Self drive experiences

FROM $1499 per person twin share

SAVE $324 per person

ADVENTURE

Includes 7 nights accommodation, Mt Tamborine 4WD tour and Premium Jet boating experience.

7 NIGHTS accommodation at Surf Regency (3.5 star) in a 1 Bedroom Ocean View Apartment

HALF DAY 4WD Mt Tamborine Outback Tracks Tour including hotel pick up, guided rainforest walk, wine tasting and morning tea

1.5 HOUR Premium Jet Boat Adventure including return shuttle transfers

FROM $645 per person twin share

SAVE $147 per person