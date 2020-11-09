It’s vast and incredible… and GOOD TO GO. From the coast to the islands, the cities to the outback, there is so much to discover this summer in QUEENSLAND. VIVA HOLIDAYS have curated these special deals to make it easy for you to just GO.
FAMILY
Hamilton Island Family Getaway
Exclusive deal includes 5 nights accommodation at Hamilton Island Reef View Hotel, full breakfast daily, BONUS $150 resort credit, Whitehaven Beach afternoon cruise, full day Great Barrier Reef cruise and much more.
- 5 nights accommodation at Hamilton Island Reef View Hotel (4 star) with a BONUS upgrade to a Coral Sea View Room
- Up to 2 Kids (12 and under) Stay, eat and transfer free
- Whitehaven beach afternoon cruise and Great Barrier Reef adventure cruise included
SAVE $1018 per family
Based on 2 adults, 2 children aged 12 years and under sharing.
Sunshine Coast Family Break
Includes 7 nights at Breakfree Alexandra Headland Beach, admission to Australia Zoo and SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.
- •7 nights accommodation at Breakfree Alexandra Headland Beach (3.5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Pool View Apartment
- 1 day admission to Australia Zoo
- 1 day admission to SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast
SAVE $777 per family
Based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing (3-14 years)
Gold Coast Theme Parks
7 nights at Artique Surfers Paradise, 7 Day Super Pass to and admission to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.
- 7 nights accommodation at Artique Surfers Paradise (4.5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Apartment
- 7 day Super Pass with UNLIMITED entry to Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast
- 1 day admission to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary
SAVE $730 per family
Based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing (3 -12 years)
LUXURY
Luxury Hayman Island Retreat
Exclusive deal includes 5 Nights at the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, Full breakfast daily, bottle of sparkling wine on arrival and return luxury launch transfers.
- 5 nights accommodation at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort (5 star) in a Lagoon Room
- Return luxury launch transfers from Hamilton Island
- Full breakfast daily
FROM $1845 per person twin share
SAVE $735 per person
Please note this deal is only valid until 3 December.
3 night Luxury Mt Mulligan Lodge Outback Adventure
3 nights accommodation, all meals, selected beverages, Dark Skies Tour and daily curated experiences.
- 3 nights accommodation at Mt Mulligan Lodge (5 Star) in an Outback Room
- All inclusive meals and selected Australian wines, beers and spirits
- Complimentary private Dark Skies Tour
SAVE $61 per person
City Short Stay- Emporium Hotel Southbank Brisbane
Includes 2 nights at 5 star Emporium Hotel South Bank, full breakfast daily, complimentary cocktail on arrival and Art and Design walking tour.
- 2 nights accommodation at Emporium Hotel South Bank (5 stars) in a Vista King Suite
- Full breakfast daily
- 3 hour Art & Design Walking Tour
FROM $299 per person twin share
SAVE $308 per person
Beachside break Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences
Includes 5 nights in a 2 bedroom Ocean View room, $100 food and beverage credit and 3 Day Holiday Pass with unlimited entry to theme parks*.
- 5 nights accommodation at Hilton Surfers Paradise Residences (5 star) in a 2 Bedroom Ocean View
- $100 food and beverage credit
- 3 day Holiday Pass with unlimited entry to Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast
FROM $539 per person quad share
SAVE $112 per person
ROMANTIC
Indulgent qualia Hamilton Island Escape
Luxury 5 star escape includes 4 nights accommodation, daily breakfast, dinner one evening, sunset cruise and gourmet picnic.
- 4 nights accommodation at qualia (5 star) in a Leeward Pavilion
- Daily breakfast, $150 resort credit per room per stay & dinner one evening
- Sunset Cruise on board qualia’s luxurious 45ft cruiser, Atomic with canapés and beverages served throughout the cruise
FROM $2829 per person twin share
SAVE $304 per person
Reef to Rainforest Romance
3 nights at Flynn, A Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, 4 nights at Thala Beach Nature Reserve and Vlasoff Cay scenic helicopter picnic experience and much more.
- 3 nights accommodation at Flynn, A Crystalbrook Collection Hotel (5 Star) with a BONUS upgrade to a Harbour room
- 4 nights accommodation at Thala Beach Nature Reserve (5 Star) in a Jungle Walk Bungalow
- Vlasoff Sand Cay getaway including scenic heli flight over reef and gourmet picnic
FROM $1699 per person twin share
SAVE $535 per person
WILDLIFE
Cairns & Great Barrier Reef Adventure
Includes 7 nights accommodation, Half-Day White Water Rafting adventure and Full Day Great Barrier Reef Adventure.
- 7 nights accommodation at Bay Village Tropical Retreat & Apartments (3.5 star) in a Standard Room including continental breakfast and bottle of wine in room on arrival
- 4 hour Barron River White Water Rafting including return transfers
- Full day Great Barrier Reef Adventure from Cairns Reef Fleet Terminal
FROM $699 per person twin share
SAVE $266 per person
Ultimate Eco Experience – Fraser Coast to Hervey Bay
Includes 3 nights at Kingfisher Bay resort, Fraser Island including full breakfast daily, 4WD tour of Fraser Island, return ferry to Hervey Bay and 2 nights at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Hervey Bay.
- 3 nights accommodation at Kingfisher Bay Resort (4 star) in a Wallum Resort Hotel Room
- Full day ranger-guided Beauty Spots 4WD bus tour of Fraser Island including morning or afternoon tea, lunch and National Park fees
- 2 nights accommodation at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Hervey Bay in a Hotel Room with Balcony
FROM $749 per person twin share
SAVE $104 per person
OUTBACK
Ultimate Outback Queensland Adventure
Exclusive deal includes overnight travel on the Spirit of the Outback, one-way economy airfare from Longreach to Brisbane, 5 nights accommodation in Longreach and touring.
- One-way overnight travel on the Spirit of the Outback from Brisbane to Longreach – First
Class Sleeper
- 5 nights accommodation at Longreach Motor Inn (3.5 star)
- One-way economy class airfare from Longreach to Brisbane
<p”>FROM $3699 per person twin share
WELLNESS
Secluded Eco Island Escape – Elysian Retreat Long Island
Includes 4 nights at Elysian Retreat, gourmet meals daily, sunset canapés each evening, 1 hour day spa treatment per person and much more.
- 4 nights accommodation at Elysian Retreat in a Villa South
- Three gourmet meals daily with views from the Ocean lounge
- 1-Hour Jala Day Spa treatment per person
FROM $2585 per person twin share
SAVE $154 per person
Habitat Noosa Glamping Experience
Includes 3 nights glamping accommodation, breakfast provisions pack and Half day Everglades Eco Safari cruise.
- 3 nights accommodation at Habitat Noosa in a Luxury Paperbark Glamping Tent with private facilities
- Breakfast provisions pack
- Half day Everglades Eco Safari Cruise tour with morning tea and chef prepared roast lunch
FROM $555 per person twin share
DRIVE
Great Barrier Reef Road Trip
Exclusive deal includes 2 nights at Palm Cove, 2 nights in Port Douglas, 1 Night in the Daintree Rainforest, 2 nights in Cairns, includes 8 days car hire, Great Barrier Cruise, Green Island Cruise and Kuranda Self Drive.
- 7 nights accommodation
- 8 days car hire
- Outer Barrier Reef Cruise, Green Island cruise and Kuranda Self drive experiences
FROM $1499 per person twin share
SAVE $324 per person
ADVENTURE
Gold Coast Adventure
Includes 7 nights accommodation, Mt Tamborine 4WD tour and Premium Jet boating experience.
- 7 NIGHTS accommodation at Surf Regency (3.5 star) in a 1 Bedroom Ocean View Apartment
- HALF DAY 4WD Mt Tamborine Outback Tracks Tour including hotel pick up, guided rainforest walk, wine tasting and morning tea
- 1.5 HOUR Premium Jet Boat Adventure including return shuttle transfers
FROM $645 per person twin share
SAVE $147 per person
