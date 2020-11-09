Facebook Instagram Twitter

Summer in Queensland Hot Holiday Deals

aerial Great Barrier Reef aerial Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef from above.

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Viva Holidays

09 November 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Indulgent qualia Hamilton Island Escape

Indulgent qualia Hamilton Island Escape

Luxury 5 star escape includes 4 nights accommodation, daily breakfast, dinner one evening, sunset cruise and gourmet picnic.

  • 4 NIGHTS accommodation at qualia (5 star) in a Leeward Pavilion
  • Daily breakfast, $150 resort credit per room per stay & dinner one evening
  • Sunset Cruise on board qualia’s luxurious 45ft cruiser, Atomic with canapés and beverages served throughout the cruise
View More >
Gold Coast Adventure

Gold Coast Adventure

Includes 7 nights accommodation, Mt Tamborine 4WD tour and Premium Jet boating experience.

  • 7 NIGHTS accommodation at Surf Regency (3.5 star) in a 1 Bedroom Ocean View Apartment
  • HALF DAY 4WD Mt Tamborine Outback Tracks Tour including hotel pick up, guided rainforest walk, wine tasting and morning tea
  • 1.5 HOUR Premium Jet Boat Adventure including return shuttle transfers
View More >
Emporium Hotel Southbank Brisbane

City Short Stay – Emporium Hotel Southbank Brisbane

Includes 2 nights at 5 star Emporium Hotel South Bank, full breakfast daily, complimentary cocktail on arrival and Art and Design walking tour.

  • 2 NIGHTS accommodation at Emporium Hotel South Bank (5 stars) in a Vista King Suite
  • Full breakfast daily
  • 3 HOUR Art & Design Walking Tour
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo