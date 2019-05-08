Just add sunshine – the Sunshine Coast’s epic food and wine scene

Editor

A natural food bowl, the Sunshine Coast is one of Australia’s fastest emerging world-class culinary destinations. Fly direct and discover a foodie paradise.

The warm climate, rich soil and abundant oceans ensure the Sunshine Coast is ideal for creating exceptional food products. With more than 900 innovative farmers and producers, paddock-to-plate experiences abound with farm gates, food and wine tours and behind-the-scenes factory tours for you to pick, smell, sample and savour authentic food.

Quality Seafood

Looking for quality seafood? Mooloolaba is the biggest swordfish port in Australia and one of the busiest seafood ports on the eastern seaboard. The wharf is a hive of daily activity, with trawlers bringing in boatloads of world-renowned Mooloolaba prawns, swordfish, lobsters and spanner crabs.

Land & Sea

From Land & Sea in Noosa to Brouhaha in Maleny, the Sunshine Coast punches well above its weight for dynamic, award-winning craft breweries. Moffat Beach Brewing Co won the 2018 Champion Small Brewer of Australia award and you can visit any one of 13 breweries with a Sunshine Coast Craft Beer Tour.

Day trips & food tours

From coastal day trips to bespoke foodie tours, map out your own food adventure through our food trail tool at visitsunshinecoast.com/foodtrails. Or for a new perspective, tap into Slow Food Noosa – Australia’s largest Slow Food region, supporting and promoting restaurants and farm gates using local produce.

For exceptional dining with breath-taking views, the Sunshine Coast boasts more than 740 restaurants, with six dining precincts. From the relaxed sophistication of Hastings Street’s beachfront dining to the eclectic vibe and late-night music of Ocean Street and the indulgent tranquillity of the Hinterland, there’s something for every mood and palate. And then there’s the magic of markets: meander through the region’s many markets day or night to chat, try and buy from the Sunshine Coast’s most passionate food and beverage entrepreneurs. Plus no visit is complete without a trip to Australia’s most famous market: the Original Eumundi Market.

You can fly direct to the Sunshine Coast from Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide with Jetstar, Virgin Australia or Qantas.

Find more info at visitnoosa.com.au, visitsunshinecoast.com and sunshinecoastairport.com.au