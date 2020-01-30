Dreaming of your next escape? Stretching across 100 kilometres of coastline and out to the breathtaking hinterland, knowing how to spend your time on a holiday to the Sunshine Coast can be tricky.

Fortunately, 2020 is bursting with sporting, music and cultural experiences to suit every traveller – and all set in stunning natural surrounds. To make sure you don’t miss a beat, we’ve done the hard yards for you and pulled together the best Sunshine Coast events in 2020.

3–4 March

Sir Elton John is playing his last ever Queensland performance at Sunshine Coast Stadium on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. This global tour has already been hailed as one of his most “energetic, dazzlingly-original and joyful celebrations”. Don’t miss out on your chance to see the singer/songwriter perform his legendary catalogue live, including beloved classics like Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer – all while enjoying a relaxing and refreshing Sunshine Coast break.

13–15 March

Swim, ride, run and party at the Mooloolaba Triathlon Festival! Mooloolaba buzzes as thousands of triathletes descend on the Sunshine Coast – everyone from novices to seasoned triathletes. With six great races planned, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy including the Twilight 5-kilometre run, Superkidz Triathlon and the Special Tri. Set in the ultimate holiday location, Mooloolaba is a great spot to reward yourself after the race, too.

10–12 July

For green thumbs and novice gardeners, The Queensland Garden Expo is a must-see in 2020. This three-day celebration in Nambour is ideally situated to showcase all the best of subtropical gardening. The Expo boasts more than 360 exhibitors and displays – including 55 nurseries – and over 100 lectures and demonstrations by Australia’s who’s who in gardening. Head to The Cook’s Garden stage for some great tips on growing your own produce and turning it into delicious gourmet meals.

6–9 August

The Curated Plate is returning in 2020 to celebrate the unique flavours and landscapes of the Sunshine Coast. Some of the food industry’s biggest, most revered and exciting names – both local and international – are coming back to the coast to cook, drink, grazeand forage in the beautiful hinterland, rainforest and beaches of the region, where the local producers are the real rockstars.

Rabbitohs v Warriors NRL Game

15 August

After a full house in 2019, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to clash with the New Zealand Warriors again this year at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Enjoy a great day out watching a cracking re-match at the Stadium between these two epic teams. Who will take home the points this season?

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

28 August–6 September

Horizon is a festival of art, music, colour and bringing people together. Over 10 days, you’ll experience visual art, music, performance, film, indigenous celebrations and creative workshops. The festival takes over the entire Sunshine Coast region, from the Glass House Mountains in the south to Nambour and Coolum in the north, Maleny to the west and right out to Caloundra on the southern coastline. Discover a wonderland of creativity waiting to be explored by people from all walks of life.

2–5 October

Looking for an Australian beach holiday experience with a stack of world-class musical talent thrown into the mix? Set against the backdrop of Kings Beach, Caloundra Music Festival not only delivers a phenomenal musical line-up over four days, it also offers up a host of extra family-friendly entertainment including the Funky Forest – home to the Sun Stage – and loads of activities for the kids including ukulele lessons, drumming and flower crown workshops, inflatables, face painting, yoga for kids, and craft activities.

For more information about what’s on in the Sunshine Coast this year, Sunshine Coast