An idyllic combination of urban buzz and coastal cool – home to pristine beaches and world-class dining – Newcastle makes an ideal short-break destination.

Imagine a beach-fringed city escape where you can spend your days plunging into crystal ocean pools, shopping chic enclaves or indulging in an incredible food culture. Remove the crowds and traffic from the picture, add an enviable laid-back atmosphere, and you’ve imagined Newcastle. An easy two-hour drive from Sydney, this coastal city makes the perfect weekender. Here’s how to spend 48 hours in Newcastle.

Day one

Rise and shine

Good morning! There’s something so intrinsically Newcastle about an early morning dip in the stunning Merewether Ocean Baths. With all senses now enlivened, stroll to a nearby beachside cafe for a well-deserved coffee and acai bowl.

Adventure time

Jump aboard a tour with CoastXP and slip through pristine waters and secluded bays, or opt for a magic morning of whale-watching between June and November.

Roll into lunch

Slow things down to a more chilled pace with an amble around The Junction or Darby Street, where you’ll find boutique and high-street retail stores and lively cafes. Grab a relaxed bite between shops to make the most of Newcastle’s high-quality relaxed eateries.

Aperitivo hour

After the day’s excitement, you’ll be ready to raise a glass to your newfound favourite city at fine-diner Subo. Keep the night going with cocktails at speakeasy Coal & cedar or a live band at one of the many pubs with local music. Retire for the night at the Novotel Newcastle Beach.

Day two

Morning dip

Start your day at yet another iconic Novocastrian swim spot, nobbys beach, and enjoy the view as the sun rises over the sea.

Wear your walking shoes

Newcastle has a fascinating and important Australian history; one best uncovered on a guided walking tour with Newcastle Afoot, which takes you on a journey from the sea to the city streets.

Burger and coastal stroll

Be enticed by Newcastle Beach for a pre-lunch paddle and a beachside burger. Once refreshed, walk off lunch on the Bathers Way, a spectacular six-kilometre walk hugging the coastline from Nobbys Beach to Merewether. Alternatively, shorten the walk by heading straight to the stunning ANZAC Memorial Walk.

The evening’s entertainment

Spend the evening soaking up a harbour-side sunset in the Honeysuckle precinct before closing the curtain on your stay with a show at the exquisitely preserved Art Deco Civic Theatre.

Plan your short break at visitnewcastle.com.au.