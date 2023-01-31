Facebook Instagram Twitter

Top travel tips from 8 local NSW hotel owners

Nepean River, Penrith Nepean River, Penrith

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Quest Apartment Hotels

Last updated . 31 January 2023

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Escape with a 3 night stay at Peppers Salt Resort and save up to 20%

Relax poolside at Peppers Salt Resort & Spa with savings of up to 20%* when you book a 3 night holiday, plus receive complimentary WiFi!

  • 5 minute drive from the coastal Salt village
  • Treat yourself at The Spa at Salt 
  • A tropical swimming pool
View More >
Beach, Great Barrier Reef, The Whitsundays, Queensland, Australia

Wonders of The Whitsundays – on sale now!

Discover deals on accommodation and experiences in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, your next tropical holiday awaits.

  • 74 Island Wonders
  • Great Barrier Reef
  • Whitehaven Beach 
View More >
Overlooking shot, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia

Family-fun at the Sunshine Coast!

For an escape the whole family will enjoy, head to Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort.  Offering spacious rooms with fantastic in-room and resort facilities, including an onsite restaurant, waterpark and more!

  • Stay 2+ nights and save up to 30%*!
  • Awarded Australia’s Best Apartment Brand for Families in the Out & About with Kids Readers’ Choice Awards
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo