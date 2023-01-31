Keen to see the best of NSW and uncover hidden gems along the way? The trail of Quest Apartment Hotels across the state makes it entirely possible – and even quite easy.

With a broad selection of contemporary and spacious apartment-style hotels to choose from –individually owned by locals keen to share their personal knowledge and insider tips – picking the best Quest Apartment Hotels in NSW is a hard task.

Would you prefer spectacular scenery, foodie treats, historic towns or world-class wineries? To make it easier, we’ve narrowed down eight Quest Apartment Hotels to add to your must-stay list.

1. Quest Albury on Townsend

From summer fun by the water to nearby winter snowfields and food and winery offerings all year through, Albury offers a host of delights – and you can access them all from Quest Albury on Townsend. With an onsite restaurant and a tapas bar and spa next door, you don’t have to travel far for excellent holiday options.

Business owner and avid fisherman Noel Wood is happy to share his knowledge of fishing hotspots with visitors – “not the exact location, but near enough to get a nibble” – while his wife Madeleine is enamoured with the town’s abundant art and cultural offerings.

Her favourite is the Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk, which winds between bird-filled lagoons and river curves and features contemporary sculptures by local Aboriginal artists.

2. Quest Chatswood

The gateway to Sydney’s North Shore, Chatswood is a vibrant urban hub buzzing with multicultural sights, sounds and tastes. It’s a shopaholic’s paradise, too. Quest Chatswood franchisee and architectural buff Carlos Del Rosario also loves the significant buildings and landmarks nearby, especially Rose Seidler House, an outstanding example of modernist design and now a living museum. “It’s like walking back into the 1950s,” says Carlos.

Nature seekers can take the Railway to River Walk through tall trees and Lane Cove National Park back to the time when Chatswood was known as Chattie’s Wood. Look out for the brush turkeys along the way.

3. Quest Newcastle

The city of Newcastle combines industrial cool with beach vibes and is home to Quest Newcastle, a top CBD stay directly above one of the city’s best bars.

Favourite local recommendations include riding the Glenrock mountain biking trails through national park with bonus ocean views, strolling the spectacular coastal Anzac Memorial Walk, swimming at the ocean baths, or taking a dip at the lesser-known Bogey Hole, a unique rock pool bathing spot.

4. Quest Maitland

Surrounded by lush countryside and just a stone’s throw from Hunter Valley wine country, Maitland is a historic city full of charm, and you can easily explore the town’s heritage trail of colonial buildings from Quest Maitland.

Visitors can also step back in time at nearby Morpeth. “This quaint town packed with cafes and boutiques offers an insight into local history and the importance of the Hunter River and shipping to the region,” says business owner Kazi Sarwar. For walkers, nearby Barrington Tops offers a rainforest escape and mountain tracks.

5. Quest Penrith

Close to sporting and rowing clubs galore – including the home of the mighty Penrith Panthers – Quest Penrith is perfectly located for sports fans.

And while Penrith’s thriving urban centre is a cultural hotpot, with some of Sydney’s best Greek food, the nearby Nepean River offers endless picturesque picnic spots and fun on the water.

Local knowledge can be key to a stay, and even life-changing for some. Quest Penrith franchisee Phil Willey recounts the story of a team member who recommended iFly’s All Abilities indoor skydiving to an eight-year-old in a wheelchair.

“When he came back and said, ‘Thanks for giving me wings, it took me from the chair to air’ it was an eye watering moment,” he says.

6. Quest Nowra

In the beautiful Shoalhaven on the south coast, and just a short stroll to the centre of town, Quest Nowra is a fabulous base from which to explore a place where time moves slowly.

Tasty treats abound: perhaps visit a winery, try a goat curry from the local Indian restaurant, sample craft brews from The Old Salt Distillery, or indulge in a Cherubs 3 cookies and cream megashake that Quest Nowra franchisee Edith Del Rosario says “will change your life”.

There’s much to amuse kids too, from splashing at Falls Creek waterfall, beach visits or exploring historic Merribee garden estate. You can also stretch your legs on Bens Walk, a 5.5-kilometre riverside walking track, to lighten your mental load and get some exercise to boot.

7. Quest Wagga Wagga

Centrally located in town, Quest Wagga Wagga offers a relaxing stay in the heart of the Riverina.

You can lounge around the pool and barbeque area or explore further afield, perhaps strolling among native vegetation around Wollundry Lagoon, an important spiritual place for local Indigenous people. You can also visit the 22-acre Wagga Wagga Botanic Gardens, browse through local boutiques along tree-lined streets, or visit nearby wineries.

Art lovers are well catered for at the innovative Wagga Wagga Art Gallery, also home to the Margaret Carnegie Print Collection and the National Art Glass Collection. Look out for the striking laneway murals in Cadell Place, too.

8. Quest Tamworth

Just a minute’s walk to the hub of the country music capital of Australia, Quest Tamworth offers a comfy place to lay your head (and possibly your Akubra). To match its fantastic location, this apartment hotel also features a fresh new look with newly renovated bathrooms.

While set in the countryside and known for its equestrian culture, country hospitality and some impressive nearby silo artworks, Tamworth also has a cosmopolitan side: think regional and commercial art galleries, refined eating and loads of happening bars. And there’s all that country music and local history, too.