Whether you’re after a coastal drive, the sight of a winding road cutting through a barren landscape or a the beauty of mountains rolling long the skyline, there are more than enough iconic drives to keep you exploring – here are the best NSW road trips.

The Grand Pacific Drive

The classic Grand Pacific Drive takes just over three hours and contains five stops in total. The great thing is you can alter this trip to add in more stops along the way – and there are plenty to choose from.

The classic route takes you through Royal National Park to Wollongong and Shellharbour, before stopping in at the coastal gems of Kiama and Shoalhaven. If you want to skip off the Southern Highlands it’s an easy detour. The Royal National Park is the perfect location for whale watching and walking – with over 100 kilometres of walking tracks to choose from. A swim at Garie or North Era beaches is an absolute must.

From there, you’ll hit Wollongong, where you’re likely to see skydivers descending to the beach as you drive in. From there you can take part in hang gliding, take a surfing lesson at the surf school or check out the art gallery. Seaside Shellharbour houses incredible coastal reserves and an incredible golf course. Kiama is worth a stop for the lighthouse, the breathtaking coastal walks and places such as Jamberoo village. Then there’s Shoalhaven, where you can experience some of Australia’s best fishing, incredible wineries and restaurants. Be sure to visit Rick Stein’s Bannisters for a beautiful meal.

Drive in the opposite direction and follow our ultimate Sydney to Byron Bay road trip itinerary for another coastal route or mix it up with coast and country on our inland road trip from Sydney to Brisbane.

Starting in Sydney, begin the three hour drive to Canberra, and wind your way through the alpine forests all the way to Kosciuszko National Park.

From Canberra travel to Cooma, the gateway to the magnificent Snowy Mountains, once there you can take part in horse riding or Alpine river adventures. You can also sample of the region’s best truffles.

Next, head to Jindabyne. Once you arrive in Jindabyne, be sure to stop off at Wildbrumby Distillery and sample the local boutique schnapps or check out the Man from Snowy River Rodeo; a celebrated local event with incredible saddle and racing events.

On day three head to Khancoban, where you can visit Geehi Flats camping area, or ride the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift. You can also choose to walk Major Clews Hut Walking Track or explore the Yarrangobilly Caves.

This bucket list journey through the NSW outback starts at Wilcannia; a population of just 600, it’s a town thick with tradition and story – the perfect place for anyone willing, and with time allowing, to go for a walkabout.

From there, it’s through a town called White Cliffs, where two-thirds of the 100 or so residents live underground to escape the lunar-level extremes – and tourists can too. The Underground Motel in town offers a first-hand experience of living in the white tunnels under White Cliffs, while a swimming pool and underground bar complete the good-life vibe. In this town, it’s all about mining for opals, with big chunks of the stones found here fetching up to US$70,000 from collectors.

From there, it’s off to Mutawintji National Park, where the open, wave-like caves fringing the valley shelter some mind-blowing history. The problem? They’re not for the casual visitor – you need to be brought here by an accredited local guide. So plan ahead of time. Finish off your journey in Broken Hill, where Priscilla Queen of the Desert was filmed. And that’s reason enough to make the stop… right?

Sydney to Jervis Bay, NSW

A great option for those pressed for time, the three hour trip to Jervis Bay is just long enough to make you feel as though you’re getting out of the city for a break. Taking you along the Grand Pacific Drive, over the Sea Cliff Bridge and through the Royal National Park, this drive is incredibly scenic, with plenty of sightseeing opportunities.

Enjoy the whitest sand imaginable upon your arrival to the Bay (and perhaps even a glimpse of some friendly dolphins!) and take in the captivating beauty. If time allows, be sure to stop into Kiama, and check out the iconic blowhole.

READ MORE: 8 day road trip itinerary through the NSW South Coast

It’s a drive many Sydneysiders have done before, but perhaps not as well as they could. Considered the perfect winter escape, the Blue Mountains is littered with beautiful cafes and vantage points – and cosy little antique stores to browse – and come home with something one-of-a-kind. However, the thing Sydneysiders are overlooking is the potential for adventure on the way to the mountains.

Covering over 1200 kilometres of connecting roads, the main route is filled with epic valleys, historic towns, incredible food, and native wildlife and sandstone cliffs. We recommend stopping in at Shield’s Orchard in Bilpin, where they’ll serve you one of its famous ciders, plus as a map to explore its bountiful fruit plains. Or if you’re craving a good drop, Dryridge Estate in the Megalong Valley is a serious must-do.

READ MORE: Road trip itinerary through the Greater Blue Mountains