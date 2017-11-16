We’ve explored the best of the best from vast open beaches to fast city breaks, these are the Aussie travel secrets New South Wales.
Swaddled by national park and with its iconic Blue Pool, the pretty seaside town of BERMAGUI on the SAPPHIRE COAST is still delightfully under the radar – but maybe not for long. New cafes and restaurants are moving in to complement its already undeniably beautiful natural assets, like CAMEL ROCK and WALLAGA LAKE. Head to LONG TIME NO SEA , for brunch overlooking CUT TAGEE BEACH.
Most people wouldn’t have heard of JUGIONG, let alone visited it. The pretty village is located on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, and has an irresistible old world charm. THE SIR GEORGE , housed in a renovated 1852 pub, which had been in the same family for 165 years before the handover, boasts a restaurant, sourdough bakery and beer garden, with heritage-listed Cobb & Co. stables accommodation in the works.
Eat bush tucker in the city on an ABORIGINAL HERITAGE TOUR of SYDNEY ’S ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN. Try black apples straight from the tree and wash your hands with foaming wattle leaves. The tours are in-depth and honour indigenous heritage.
The far south coast of NSW for its wild, near deserted beaches. Relax with a coffee and ocean view at Merimbula’s bar beach kiosk – Imogen Eveson, sub editor
- Swim with hundreds of seals around Montague Island.
- Walk the Bingie songlines of the Brinja-Yuin people.
- Visit Mother Gulaga and the historic Tilba villages.
- Kayak the still waters of Tuross Lake.
- Check out spectacular Bendethera caves, deep in the Deua.
- Tandem skydive for views of Broulee Island and the six-kilometre sandy beach.
- Uncover the amazing ancient site of the Sydney Sandstone Basin at South Durras.
- Cycle scenic routes to explore Narooma’s countryside.
- Get behind the scenes as a zookeeper for a day at Mogo.
- Eat world-famous oysters fresh from a Clyde River farmer in Batemans Bay. Unspoilt Eurobodalla South Coast NSW – four major rivers, 83 beaches, 20 Islands, vast tracks of forests and 110 kilometres of unique natural experiences to discover!
AN ICONIC DESTINATION for Sydney vacationers for the past 88 years, Jonah’s is located on the cliffs between the Pacific Ocean and Pittwater, overlooking Whale Beach.
Jonah’s has recently undergone a luxurious refurbishment that encompasses the 11 ocean retreat rooms, offering beautifully crafted joinery, hand-painted timber wall panelling complemented by textured wallpaper, herringbone-patterned timber flooring, an AH Beard World Luxury Series bed, automated curtains and sheers that can all be controlled from the bed, as can the lights, television and air conditioning. Jonah’s room transformation pays homage to its surroundings, capturing its coastal location and environment.
To enhance your stay at Jonah’s, the award winning restaurant offers views of the ocean and is renowned for its contemporary Australian cuisine with Italian influence under the direction of Executive Chef Matteo Zamboni. The multi-award-winning wine list, recently awarded Australia’s Wine List of the Year, offers over 1600 wines from around the globe.
