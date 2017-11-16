We’ve explored the best of the best from vast open beaches to fast city breaks, these are the Aussie travel secrets New South Wales.

Swaddled by national park and with its iconic Blue Pool, the pretty seaside town of BERMAGUI on the SAPPHIRE COAST is still delightfully under the radar – but maybe not for long. New cafes and restaurants are moving in to complement its already undeniably beautiful natural assets, like CAMEL ROCK and WALLAGA LAKE. Head to LONG TIME NO SEA , for brunch overlooking CUT TAGEE BEACH.

Most people wouldn’t have heard of JUGIONG, let alone visited it. The pretty village is located on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, and has an irresistible old world charm. THE SIR GEORGE , housed in a renovated 1852 pub, which had been in the same family for 165 years before the handover, boasts a restaurant, sourdough bakery and beer garden, with heritage-listed Cobb & Co. stables accommodation in the works.