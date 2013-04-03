Australia’s best secret beach Whites Beach, Byron Bay, NSW It came as no surprise that this little treasure took out the top spot – as anyone who has been here can tell you, Whites deserves it. You’ll find this beach at one of Australia’s most popular destinations, Byron Bay, but even though it’s just down the road from million-dollar Main Beach, it feels a world away from anywhere.

To get here, you need to drive down a dirt road through rainforest, stop at an unmarked spot, and wander down a quiet, tree-filled path onto the white shoreline – a bit of an effort, but it’s worth it, says Rickard, who gave this beach a 9.5. “Crystal clear water, creamy white sand, countless rockpools and regular dolphin sightings… it’s beautiful, but there’s more to it than that – there’s a real feel to this place. I’ve never met anyone who didn’t love it here.” The rest of the panel agreed, with Ross, Franks, Rafter and Brown all giving it scores of 9 or above. “To me, this is what Byron is about,” says McEvoy.

We couldn’t sum it up any better.