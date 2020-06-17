Facebook Instagram Twitter

Port Macquarie: choose your own adventure

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Destination Port Macquarie

17 June 2020

Last updated . 18 June 2020

Telegraph Retreat Cottages

Family Farm-Stay Adventure

Unwind in a two bedroom self contained Farmhouse with hottub and wood fire while the kids meet the baby donkeys and enjoy acres of space.

  • $100 voucher included for a local activity of choice
  • 2 adults, 2 children included, 3 nights min
  • Valid 1st Aug 2020 to 15th Dec2020
Akuna Waterfront Retreat

Luxury waterside escape with gourmet inclusions

Experience a wonderful 3 course gourmet dinner for 2 at Akuna Luxury Waterfront Retreat overlooking the Hastings River, city lights and surrounding mountains.

  • Valid 1 July to 31 Aug
Bonny Hills Ingenia Holiday Park

Nights Free, Upgrade Free, Tour Free & Kids Free!

Stay four pay three + free upgrade + free day tour + kids stay free at Bonny Hills Ingenia Holiday Park, Port Macquarie region.

  • Saving of over 50% based on 2 adults and 2 kids
  • Promo code: INGENIA
  • Terms and conditions apply
