The Tweed is blessed by sun, sand and space. But what of its country credentials? Savour the rural idyll in Murwillumbah, Uki and more by ticking off our list of the best things to do in the Tweed.

Savour Country Flavour

There’s farms and restaurants all over the Tweed selling produce grown out of the rich, chocolate soil of a huge, ancient volcano. Between them, there’s food stalls selling fruit and veggies that are never this tasty at home.

It all starts close to the beach, too; begin your trip with breakfast grown out of the earth at Farm & Co in Cudgen.

Then head towards the Tweed River to taste gin and rum from Husk Distillers near Tumbulgum – find out how the distillers get the colour purple into their iconic ink gin, and check out the views of Wollumbin (Mt Warning) from the restaurant.

The views get crazier yet as you drive out past stalls selling moo poo by the road to Potager – A Kitchen Garden at an outpost called Carool. The food’s world-class and you’re up so high you’ll look across the southern Gold Coast over your chargrilled octopus.

Drive to Murwillumbah in time for Wednesday morning’s Farmers’ Markets. The people watching is as amazing as the produce. You’ll likely hear live music, too. Wollumbin dwarfs you as you wind your way round to Tyalgum for an afternoon of high tea and wood-fired pizza (on Friday evenings only) and sweets at the local patisserie.

Though no trip’s complete without a meal looking over Wollumbin National Park from the balcony of legendary hinterland restaurant, Mavis’s Kitchen. Ducks wander the backyard and produce comes right out of the kitchen garden.

WHAT THE LOCALS DON’T MISS

Order tostadas and tacos at Mercado Juarez and devour them in the park listening to cool local music in tiny Burringbar on Friday evenings.

WHERE TO STAY

Sleep within a coffee plantation looking across part of the caldera of the Tweed Volcano at Origin House @ Zeta’s Coffee.

STEP BACK IN TIME AT TWEED HEADS, MURWILLUMBAH AND UKI

When you drive through the Tweed you’ll sense just how violent the eruption of one of the world’s largest shield volcanoes was 22 million years ago.

It left huge mountain ranges with jagged escarpments, and entire valleys of ancient rainforest. Indigenous Australians had this paradise to live in for tens of thousands of years. So begin where you should: at the Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Tweed Heads and check out Tweed Regional Museum to learn more.

Follow the Tweed River to Tumbulgum for lunch at the first licensed hotel of the region, Tumbulgum Tavern (1870). That’s when white men first came into the picture. Then drive 10 minutes south to Murwillumbah to walk through one of Australia’s best preserved Art Deco towns.

For more about early European settlers in the area, take a heritage walk through Uki, a town of blacksmiths, coachbuilders and boot-makers.

WHAT THE LOCALS DON’T MISS

Pick up a piece of local history fossicking at Heath’s Old Wares, a vintage and collectables store in the main street of Burringbar.

WHERE TO STAY

Book a bed within Murwillumbah’s Art Deco history in its main street at the Imperial Hotel, built in 1932.

FROM SAND TO SOIL AT CABARITA, POTTSVILLE, BURRINGBAR AND MORE

Hmm, beaches or mountains, what’s the best thing to see in the Tweed? Don’t bother choosing – do them both.

There’s more than 40 kilometres of deserted beaches, split by tiny surfing/ fishing towns full of salty characters. Start in Kingscliff at a cafe overlooking the beach, then kayak the calm creek that runs through town with Watersports Guru.

Cabarita Beach – 15 minutes south – epitomises North Coast surfie culture. Get amongst the crew with a wave at one of NSW’s best breaks, then stroll to Norries Headland to spot whales and dolphins.

Keep cruising south, past the sleepy villages of Hastings Point and Pottsville and eat breakfast where the vibe’s best at Black Drop Cafe. Drive inland to sleepy country hamlets, Mooball and Burringbar.

For a different view of Wollumbin and version of water to that of the coast, take a boat trip up the Tweed River with Tweed Escapes.

WHAT THE LOCALS DON’T MISS

Take a boat ride off Fingal Headland to Cook Island Aquatic Reserve to snorkel with turtles – there’s no chance you won’t see a turtle.

WHERE TO STAY

Sleep right in the heart of Uki in a soothing heritage stay, Chesson Lodge.

IMMERSIVE ART AND INSPIRING MARKETS AT MURWILLUMBAH, TYALGUM AND UKI

The Tweed hinterland has long been famous for the creative types who settled there: it’s been home to makers, musicians, artists and artisans for generations. Take a drive and meet them all.

Start at the M/Arts Precinct in Murwillumbah, a dedicated arts space housed in a warehouse in the middle of town.

Just across town, the Tweed Regional Gallery is one of Australia’s best regional galleries, home to travelling international and national exhibitions, and work by local artists. It’s also home to the Margaret Olley Art Centre, one of our best-ever artists.

Head inland to the bottom of Wollumbin (Mt Warning) at Tyalgum on the last Saturday of each month for the Tyalgum Village Market where local creative types show off their wares: buy them, or just marvel. Head to Uki for art exhibitions at its heritage-listed post office, which doubles as coffee shop and bean roastery.

WHAT THE LOCALS DON’T MISS

Browse and buy at the monthly Flinders Market on the third Saturday of each month in Murwillumbah.

WHERE TO STAY

For a real taste of the Tweed’s artistic nuances, stay at Celestial Dew Guesthouse in Tyalgum in time for wood-fired pizza nights on Fridays with live music.

BACK TO NATURE AT TUMBULGUM, WOLLUMBIN AND BORDER RANGES NATIONAL PARK

It’s the rainforests and mountain ranges of the Tweed that will truly blow your mind. Driving through them, you’ll be awe-struck by the dramatic escarpments. Pass by national parks that are part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage area – the most extensive subtropical rainforests left on Earth, where animals and plants have existed since the beginning of time.

Every road provides a ridiculous view, so swap between drivers and passengers. Get your bearings on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Hire a canoe and comprehend the scale of the surrounding mountain ranges and rainforest.

Wherever you drive around the region you’ll get a view of 1157-metre-high Wollumbin (Mt Warning); it’s the central vent of an old volcano.

Drive round the mountain to Uki, then follow the outer edges of that old volcano to the Border Ranges National Park. Drive to The Pinnacle Lookout for 360 degree views across what locals call The Green Caldera. If there’s a prettier view in Australia, we’d love to see it.

WHAT THE LOCALS DON’T MISS

You don’t have to disappear into forest to see nature at its best, take a short drive from Uki to Clarrie Hall Dam at sunset to see Wollumbin reflected in the water.

WHERE TO STAY

Sleep amongst Gondwana rainforest at Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat. If it wasn’t so luxurious, you’d feel like you’re camping in the forest.

