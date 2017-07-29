Peter Brown, chief concierge at Hyatt Regency Sydney, shares his top tips for a weekend out and about in Sydney when staying at the new hotel on Darling Harbour. Visit the historic Balmain Take a short ferry ride across the harbour to one of Sydney’s earliest suburbs. Enjoy lunch in one of the many historic pubs, just a short stroll from the ferry wharf.

Take a stroll through the Royal Botanic Garden Take an Aboriginal Heritage tour within the garden, or explore Mrs Macquarie’s Chair – one of the best lookout points over Sydney Harbour. My tip is to take a ferry from King Street Wharf, behind the hotel, which will stop at Circular Quay right next door to Royal Botanic Garden – a 30-hectare oasis right in the middle of the city!

Go shopping at the Queen Victoria Building Stroll up from the hotel to the beautiful Tea Room on the top floor of what is now fondly known as QVB. For the sweet tooth, pick up some chocolate delights from Josophan’s Fine Chocolates, made locally in the Blue Mountains.

Pack a picnic and head to Nielsen Park Catch a ferry from King Street Wharf to Watsons Bay and enjoy a picnic in the park overlooking the bay with the city skyline as your backdrop. Don’t forget to pick up your readymade picnic hamper from our concierge team. Take a coffee break at the Strand Arcade Sit down to a single-origin espresso in any of the many coffee houses within the Strand Arcade, or grab a coffee on the go. More information: Check out our Hyatt Regency Sydney for more. Check in more with the front desk: – The Front Desk: QT Melbourne